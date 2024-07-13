Key Dates For The Rams Before 2024 Season Starts
As the Los Angeles Rams continue the offseason, the new year is slowly creeping up. The team begins training camp soon and the journey to try to win the Super Bowl begins again.
The Rams' social media account revealed some key dates for fans to keep an eye on as the new year starts up. Players will begin reporting on July 23 with preseason coming soon after that.
Los Angeles will be looking to get back to the postseason following a surprise run last year. The Rams bring back much of the same team, minus All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
For the Rams to have success this season, they will be relying upon multiple young players once again. Los Angeles went more toward a youth movement recently and it has worked out well for them so far.
However, the overall success of the new year will depend on how the younger guys develop and grow over the year. The goal is to win the Super Bowl, no more and no less. After winning in 2021, the Rams still have a hunger to compete and they are hopeful of their chances this season.
