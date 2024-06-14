Rams News: Key O-Line Piece Singled Out for Sean McVay Praise
Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Steve Avila is going through a big change this summer, and apparently he is handling it masterfully.
Avila is making the transition from left guard to center this offseason, and to hear head coach Sean McVay tell it, the move has been going fairly smoothly thus far. McVay spoke with attendant media at a press conference amidst L.A.'s mandatory minicamp sessions earlier this week.
"He's done a really good job," McVay raved. "He's really smart, really conscientious, I think [offensive line coach] Ryan Wendell has done a great job of being able to teach him the big picture because of the amount of communication [that] is required of that center position. And then obviously having [Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford] there is a huge bonus, to be able to lean on him. But it's not exclusive to Steve. We've got five other guys up front, Matthew's right there."
Avila is in great hands with Wendell. The Diaond Bar native won Super Bowl XLIX as a center for the New England Patriots, for whom he played from 2008-15, before finishing his career during a one-year stint with the Carolina Panthers. He started his coaching career as an assistant offensive line coach on the Buffalo Bills, and has been McVay's offensive line coach since 2023.
The 24-year-old was selected by the Rams with the No. 36 pick in the second round out of TCU last year. Standing at 6-foot-3, and 332 pounds, Avila can serve as a formidable protector for 36-year-old Stafford during the former's second pro season.
