Rams News: LA Betting on Upside Pricey, Injured Pro Bowl Free Agent Signing
Newly signed Los Angeles Rams outside cornerback Tre'Davious White was a high-risk, high-reward offseason signing who — when healthy — could have an outsized impact for L.A. next fall, writes Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire.
White, a former two-time Pro Bowler during his seven prior pro seasons with the Buffalo Bills, inked a single-season agreement with Los Angeles this spring. The contract could net him as much as $10 million, but the base value is $4.25 million (with only $3.25 million of that base value guaranteed).
But he has only suited up for five snaps in the last two seasons, thanks to a litany of health woes. Most recently, White incurred an Achilles tear just four games into the 2023 season. For good measure, he also tore his ACL in 2021. White has appeared in just 21 games across his three most recent seasons.
Beyond Ahkello Witherspoon, Los Angeles clearly was lacking for reliable cornerback help in 2023, with both Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant underwhelming L.A. and delighting its competition.
"Los Angeles needs White to stay healthy and play at a high level, particularly with the pass rush likely regressing a bit due to Aaron Donald’s absence," DaSilva writes. "Coverage will need to be much tighter from the snap... Additionally, White has good ball skills that often lead to turnovers, something the Rams lacked last season; they ranked 23rd in total interceptions. He can help in that regard, too."
More Rams: Sean McVay May Be Key To LA's Success This Season