Rams News: Multifaceted Los Angeles Defender Faces Uncertain Positional Future
After a stellar second season in 2023, third-year Los Angeles Rams safety/nickel Quentin Lake is expected to have an outsized role in the team's defensive attack this fall, writes Cameron DaSilva of The Rams Wire. DaSilva notes that, wherever Lake plays this season, he'll be an imperative contributor for the club's defense, in its first season without 10-time Pro Bowler Aaron Donald.
DaSilva notes that Lake's slot defense seemed to allow him to thrive. With Joe Johnson III now returning, DaSilva observes that it may behoove the Rams to keep Lake at that position. That said, DaSilva notes that Lake could serve as the club's starting safety, alongside Kamren Curl.
"Position versatility adds a lot of value for a defensive back and that’s part of what makes Lake an important piece on defense," DaSilva opines. "He can play several positions, whether it’s as a deep safety, as the hook defender, covering the slot or lining up in the box."
"If not for his emergence as the Rams’ slot defender last season, the secondary probably would’ve struggled badly to cover the middle of the field. Lake is a sure tackler and a defender who has the quickness to match up with shifty receivers, a perfect combination for a nickel corner," DaSilva writes.
DaSilva suggests that Sean McVay may want to consider playing Lake at a single position, rather than lining him up all over the team's defense.
