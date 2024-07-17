Rams News: LA Free Agency Signing Clear Proof of Team's O-Line Commitment
The Los Angeles Rams will look to make their mark in 2024 after a surprisingly good 2023 season. 2023 was filled with many good surprises and was a feel-good type of season after an atrocious 2022 season. While that was all fine, the Rams are looking to be contenders in 2024, and they know it will be vital for their offensive line to be in tip-top shape.
At the onset of free agency, the Rams made a significant move by securing Jonah Jackson, one of the top offensive guards available. The team inked a three-year, $51 million deal with Jackson, who is slated to take up the crucial role of starting left guard.
The Rams know it will be vital to keep quarterback Matthew Stafford upright and create lanes for the backfield, specifically Kyren Williams. Jackson will be responsible for doing just that, along with one of last season's surprisingly good offensive lines.
According to Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire, Jackson is the No. 11 most important Ram in his top 24 most important Rams ranking. The Rams don't have any other reliable options behind Jackson, so health and durability will be vital for him this season.
Jackson has had some durability issues in his career, as he's missed nine games in the last two seasons. A ton of eyes will be on the offensive line, especially Jackson, who the Rams gave hefty money to be the anchor of the line.
The 27-year-old will look for a massive season and prove he is worth the money the Rams gave him.
