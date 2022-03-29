The trade for Matthew Stafford was instrumental in the Rams Super Bowl run last season. Now, after a new contract for Stafford, they hope to do it again.

After drafting Cal quarterback Jared Goff with the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams made a Super Bowl appearance just two seasons later, losing to the New England Patriots 13-3 in Super Bowl LII.

Rams management decided, along with a few other moves, the quarterback position needed to be re-addressed.

Last season, Los Angeles traded for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and sent Goff to Detroit, in what appeared to be an all-or-nothing season for the Rams.

Stafford fulfilled every wish for the team at his position, and the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 for the franchise's second Super Bowl win.

The organization has now rewarded Stafford with what's reported as a four-year, $160 million extension that includes $135 million in guaranteed money. That keeps him with the club through the 2026 season.

Rams coach Sean McVay addressed the media at the annual league meeting on Tuesday and expressed his joy at the Stafford deal getting done.

“Anytime you’re able to solidify the quarterback position for years to come, especially when you’ve got a guy like Matthew, that’s big. And you can really see that,” McVay said. “I thought he did a great job working with our group. I think that says a lot about him where he did a great job working in coordination with our group to do a deal that [says], hey, he deserves all the credit. But I think he also has a big-picture understanding of, how can we structure this in a way that allows us to continue to surround him with good players? We’re very fortunate for that.”

Stafford had one of the better seasons in club history as he started all 17 games for the team in 2021, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 4,886 yards. He also added 41 touchdowns.

In the playoffs, his completion percentage went up to 70 for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns to three interceptions on his way to a Super Bowl Championship.

The Rams will now see if they are able to "run it back" after losing some important pieces to last year's puzzle. But regardless of those lost pieces, Stafford appears here to stay.