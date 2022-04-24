Skip to main content

Matthew Stafford In Attendance For Historic MLB Moment in Detroit

Stafford returned to Detroit to witness the historic event

Before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in March of 2021, quarterback Matthew Stafford spent 12 seasons with the Lions in Detroit. Along the way, he made many friends and became a fan of the other local sports franchises.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) gestures downfield in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-30. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 1393

Matthew Stafford

ap22113633967552_custom-9e584b067aed9440995d271bf11136f09cd73333-s1100-c50

Miguel Cabrera

42e21b1757404ea1bf5b639d04071084

Matthew Stafford

Stafford's arrival in Detroit was one season after MLB's first baseman Miguel Cabrera arrived from the Florida Marlins, and the two became quick friends.

On Saturday, Cabrera reached a career milestone and Stafford was on had to witness his friend's accomplishment. Cabrera recorded his 3,000th hit and became just the seventh player in Major League Baseball history with 500 home runs and 3,000 hits.

Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford

cdb1ed36-fc1b-47f3-8dcc-c526a3595921-tigersminn1_050721_kd814

Miguel Cabrera

np_file_154568-scaled

Miguel Cabrera

During the game, Stafford joined the broadcasters in the booth to share his thoughts on Cabrera and hit No. 3000: 

“It was so cool just to see the Detroit faithful stand up for every at-bat he’s had tonight,” Stafford said. “Obviously, when he got 3,000 on that first AB, I was lucky enough to be in the stands to see that. What a pro that guy has been for this city, for so many years. What a professional hitter, great guy to be around, so cool to be able to be luckily in this stadium when he makes history like that.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

akers 1
Play

'Not Enough': Rams RB Cam Akers Not Content After Miracle Recovery

Akers' unprecedented seven-month recovery from a torn achilles allowed him to join the Rams before their run to the Super Bowl

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago
4 hours ago
rams draft
Play

Decade of Drafting: A Look at Rams' Draft Value From Last 10 Seasons

As the 2022 NFL Draft approaches, it's interesting to see how LA has fared in the selection process over the past 10 seasons

By Zach DimmittApr 23, 2022
Apr 23, 2022
Desean Jackson
Play

WR DeSean Jackson Could Return Next Season; Rams Reunion?

DeSean Jackson is undecided on his future, but could return to the NFL under the right circumstances

By Matt GalatzanApr 22, 2022
Apr 22, 2022

The Tigers also released a photo of Cabrera and Stafford together in the locker room after the game celebrating Cabrera's milestone.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter @IndyCarTim

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

akers 1
News

'Not Enough': Rams RB Cam Akers Not Content After Miracle Recovery

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago
rams draft
News

Decade of Drafting: A Look at Rams' Draft Value From Last 10 Seasons

By Zach DimmittApr 23, 2022
Desean Jackson
News

WR DeSean Jackson Could Return Next Season; Rams Reunion?

By Matt GalatzanApr 22, 2022
USATSI_17464849
News

Rams Brian Allen Played Through 'Partially Torn UCL' Last Season

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 22, 2022
Dec 1, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead on the sidelines prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Every Pick The Rams Have In The NFL Draft

By Ram Digest StaffApr 22, 2022
Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Rams LB Reportedly Being Sued Over Explicit Photo

By Timm HammApr 22, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke (left) celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy alongside head coach Sean McVay after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Rams Will Spend 2022 NFL Draft Living Lavish

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 21, 2022
USATSI_17172379
News

Rams Schedule Release Revealed; Who Does Los Angeles Play?

By Mike D'AbateApr 21, 2022