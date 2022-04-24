Matthew Stafford In Attendance For Historic MLB Moment in Detroit
Before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in March of 2021, quarterback Matthew Stafford spent 12 seasons with the Lions in Detroit. Along the way, he made many friends and became a fan of the other local sports franchises.
Stafford's arrival in Detroit was one season after MLB's first baseman Miguel Cabrera arrived from the Florida Marlins, and the two became quick friends.
On Saturday, Cabrera reached a career milestone and Stafford was on had to witness his friend's accomplishment. Cabrera recorded his 3,000th hit and became just the seventh player in Major League Baseball history with 500 home runs and 3,000 hits.
During the game, Stafford joined the broadcasters in the booth to share his thoughts on Cabrera and hit No. 3000:
“It was so cool just to see the Detroit faithful stand up for every at-bat he’s had tonight,” Stafford said. “Obviously, when he got 3,000 on that first AB, I was lucky enough to be in the stands to see that. What a pro that guy has been for this city, for so many years. What a professional hitter, great guy to be around, so cool to be able to be luckily in this stadium when he makes history like that.”
The Tigers also released a photo of Cabrera and Stafford together in the locker room after the game celebrating Cabrera's milestone.
