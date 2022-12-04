Rams Trail Seahawks 14-13 at Half
The Los Angeles Rams host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium looking to secure a divisional win while snapping a five-game losing streak.
The Rams are dealing with injuries to stars like Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Allen Robinson II. But linebacker Bobby Wagner is up and healthy for the first game against his former team.
Even though the Rams are far on the outside of postseason contention, Wagner's first meeting against the Seahawks after they released him in March is grabbing some real attention.
The Rams started hot under backup quarterback John Wolford with a 77-yard, 10-play drive on its first possession that resulted in a Cam Akers one-yard touchdown run. But Seattle answered with a touchdown drive of its own.
Geno Smith hit Tyler Lockett for 36 yards to end the Seahawks' first possession of the game.
The Rams added a 40-yard Matt Gay field goal late in the first for a 10-7 Los Angeles lead.
In the second quarter, the Seahawks found an offensive rhythm with a 91-yard, 11-play drive that culminated with a four-yard Noah Fant touchdown pass from Geno Smith that gave Seattle a 14-10 lead with 9:48 remaining in the half.
The Rams added three more with a 54-yard Matt Gay field goal with under a minute left in the half.
