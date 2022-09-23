Skip to main content

Rams vs. Cardinals Week 3: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Rams travel east to meet the division rival Arizona Cardinals at State Farm on Sunday. Here's how to watch and listen, and betting lines.
The Los Angeles Rams head east to meet the division rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Both teams feel they have a shot at the NFC West division crown, and quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray will be integral parts of each team's efforts.

In Week 2, the Rams edged past the Falcons 31-27 in what would've been a head-scratching loss.

Coach Sean McVay on the hair-pulling stress of LA's Week 2 win:"Unless they tell me that you get more points for being able to win by more points, I don't really care if we found a way to be able to get it done," McVay said. "That's how I know I'm maturing because I would've been grumpy before on this thing. But holy hell, I need a couple drinks."

The Cardinals, on the other hand, mounted one of the biggest comebacks in franchise history in a 29-23 win against the Las Vegas Raiders. That win was secured with a 59-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in overtime.

That's significant for the Rams because L.A. has committed six turnovers through the first two weeks of play. Stafford tossed two more picks against the Falcons to bring his league-leading interception total to five.

But the Rams have dominated this rivalry since coach Sean McVay took over in 2017, with a 10-1 record vs. Arizona. Stafford and the Rams hope to extend that on Sunday.

Stafford could have his work cut out for him, as offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. sustained a broken ankle against the Falcons that will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

WHAT: Los Angeles Rams (1-1) vs. Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, 1:25 p.m. PT

WHERE: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona (63,400)

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM

Betting vis SI SportsBook

SPREAD: L.A. Rams -3.5 (-110), Arizona Cardinals +3.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 48 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Rams -188, Cardinals +155

