Rams News: LA Officially Signs 16 UDFAs to Training Camp Deals
The Los Angeles Rams have officially inked 16 new undrafted rookie free agents to training camp deals, the team has announced via its official X account.
To be thorough, the club has signed former USC Trojans guard Justin Dedich, former Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Anthony Goodlow, ex-Louisiana Ragin' Cajun tight end Neal Johnson, former SUNY Cortland Dragons wide receiver JJ Laap, former Washington State Cougars defensive back Camp Lampkin, ex-Augustana University Vikings tackle Blake Larson, former Washington Huskies defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa, ex-Kansas Jayhawks defensive back Kenny Logan Jr., former Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jaylen McCollough, ex-Marshall University Thundering Herd Eli Neal, former Central Missouri Mules defensive tackle David Olajiga, ex-LSU Tigers linebacker Omar Speights, former Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver, Drake Stoops, former University of Michigan Wolverines defensive back Josh Wallace, ex-Ohio Bobcats wideout Sam Wiglusz, and former SMU Mustangs defensive back Charles Woods.
It's an open question as to whether any of these players will make the final cut for the Rams' 53-man roster. Really, the goal is probably to stick around long enough to be considered for L.A.'s practice squad this season. Time will tell how many of these faces will have an actual impact on the team's 2024 season.
