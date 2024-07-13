Rams News: LA Pro Bowler Imparting Major Wisdom to His Backup
During an informative conversation on the "UNRESERVED With TJ Callawy" podcast this past week, third-string Los Angeles Rams quarterback reflected on his relationship with Pro Bowl signal caller Matthew Stafford.
“He’s the man. He’s the man,” Bennett said of Stafford (h/t to Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire for the transcription).
Bennett acknowledged that Stafford's new second-string backup, former Super Bowl starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, was also imparting significant wisdom to him, too.
“And Jimmy [Garoppolo], too. I’m learning a lot from him," Bennett said. "Mainly things that you kind of – he just does the right thing, and he can throw it better than anybody. Just learning how to be a quarterback, and who knows if that’ll – I hope I’m good enough to do it, doing everything I can to do it. But just learning, and I think I did a good job of it at Georgia, of being a quarterback inside the locker room. Like, as I grew into it, a leader and do things the right way. But Matthew’s been a starting quarterback in the league for I guess 16 years now. He’s won a Super Bowl, but he’s also been on bad teams so he’s seen and known how to handle himself. So I just kind of sit back and try to learn from him. And he’s super helpful.”
Bennett sat out what would was technically his rookie season in 2023 to grapple with mental issues.
