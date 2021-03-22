Michael Brockers to Jared Goff: My bad

Now that the two players are on the same team again in Detroit, former Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman said he apologized to Jared Goff for comments he made a few weeks ago.

After the Rams made the trade with the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford for Goff and picks, Brockers said in a video on TMZ that Stafford was a “a level up” from Goff.

Then last week, the Rams shipped Brockers to the Lions because the 30-year-old was reportedly unwilling to restructure his deal. Brockers received a three-year, $24 million new contract from the Lions after the trade.

“I was really just trying to boost up the move that the team was doing and trying to make sure, boost up the fan base,” Brockers told reporters in Detroit during his introductory press conference on Monday. “I don’t think it was anything against Jared. I even had to go text Jared away from the camera, stuff like that, just man-to-man, just, man, bro, I did not mean it to go like that. I didn’t mean what I said.

“As a man, you just know that I respect you as a player. You took me to the Super Bowl, so it wasn't like that.”

Goff apparently took the comments in stride, accepting Brockers’ apology.

“Brock’s obviously one of my good friends and good teammates and I get it,” Goff said on an interview with 97.1 The Ticket radio in Detroit. “It was a TMZ interview and he apologized very quickly. I love Brock, man. I know how that sh*t – I’m sorry, excuse me, I know how that stuff goes on those TMZ interviews and sometimes that happens. But that guy, he’s my guy. I love Brock. He reached out to me very quickly after that and no ill will. We’re all good and moving forward.”