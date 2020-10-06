Rams personnel report: Week 4 vs. Giants

The injury status of Micah Kiser will be of interest this week.

The Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker left last week’s win over the New York Giants due to injury. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Kiser is dealing with a pectoral and groin injury, and his status is day-to-day.

“He would be a guy that if we practiced today, wouldn’t be ready to go,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said about Kiser on Monday. “I would imagine we’ll be smart with him on Wednesday. So, he will be day-to-day.”

Troy Reeder replaced Kiser in the starting lineup. However, Kiser is second on the team in tackles with 21, and not having him available for the Washington Football Team could hurt L.A., particularly in stopping the run.

McVay also said he expects rookie safety Jordan Fuller (safety) and running back Cam Akers (ribs) back this week.

The Rams struggled to run the football against a stout New York defensive front intent on keeping L.A. from running it. L.A. totaled just 58 yards on the ground. The Rams ran a season-high 11 plays from “13” personnel (1 RB, 3 TEs, 1 WR) to combat New York’s heavy defensive front.

You can check out the personnel report for head coach Sean McVay’s tenure with the Rams here.

PERSONNEL GROUPING (OFFENSE)

Source: Next Gen Stats

Total plays: 57 (excluding penalties)

11 (One RB, One TE, 3 WRs) Pass -- 24. Run – 9. Total: 33

12 (One RB, Two TEs, 2 WRs) Pass – 7. Run – 6. Total: 13

13 (On RB, Three TEs, 1 WR) Pass – 3. Run – 8. Total: 11

PASSING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING

Jared Goff

11: 18-for-23 (78.3 percent) for 149 yards, with one TD and zero INT. Goff was sacked once and posted a 108.2 passer rating.

12: 5-for-7 (71.43 percent) for 30 yards, zero TDs and zero INT. Goff was not sacked and posted a 79.5 passer rating.

13: 2-for-2 for 21 yards, with zero TDs, and zero interceptions. Goff was sacked once and posted a 100.0 passer rating.

RUSHING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING

11: 9 for 27 yards (3.00 average) Long: 5. 1 TD

12: 6 for 23 yards (3.83 Average) Long: 13. 0 TD

13: 8 for 8 yards (1.00 Average) Long: 3. 1 TD

PERSONNEL GROUPINGS (DEFENSE)

Total plays: 66 (excluding penalties)

Base (4 DBs): Pass – 2 (0.0%). Run – 6 (100.0%). Total – 8.

(5 DBs): Pass – 24 (51.0%). Run – 15 (49.0%). Total – 39.

Dime-plus (6 or more DBs): Pass – 15 (94.7%). Run – 4 (5.3%). Total – 19.

PASS RUSH

Total plays: 41

Rush 3 – 3 (7.3 percent) Sacks -- 0

Rush 4 – 24 (58.5 percent). Sacks – 2

Rush 5 – 11 (26.8%). Sacks – 3.

Rush 6+ -- 3 (7.3%). Sacks – 0.

Here’s the snap counts for the Rams vs. Giants

OFFENSE (Based on 57 snaps)

Quarterback – Jared Goff 57

Running back – Malcolm Brown 35, Darrell Henderson 22

Wide receiver – Robert Woods 54, Cooper Kupp 49, Josh Reynolds 30, Van Jefferson 3

Tight end – Tyler Higbee 48, Gerald Everett 33, Johnny Mundt 11

Offensive line – Andrew Whitworth 57, Rob Havenstein 57, Austin Blythe , 57Austin Corbett 57, David Edwards 57

DEFENSE (Based on 68 snaps)

Line – Aaron Donald 58, Michael Brockers 35, Morgan Fox 27, Sebastian Joseph-Day 27, Greg Gaines 20.

Linebacker – Leonard Floyd 58, Micah Kiser 44, Kenny Young 34, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo 30, Samson Ebukam 21, Justin Hollins 20, Troy Reeder 18, Jachai Polite 6.

Defensive back – John Johnson 68, Jalen Ramsey 68, Taylor Rapp 68, Troy Hill 66, Darious Williams 58, Terrell Burgess 19, David Long 2.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Nick Scott 18, Terrell Burgess 19, David Long 18, Troy Reeder 17, Okoronkwo 14, Johnny Mundt 14, Natrez Patrick 14, Xavier Jones 10, Juju Hughes 10, Nsimba Webster 9, Jachai Polite 8, Johnny Hekker 8, Jake McQuaide 8, Samuel Sloman 7, Ebukam 6, Young 6, Johnson 5, Donald 5, Williams 5, Kupp 5, Hollins 5, Brockers 5, Edwards 3, Corbett 3, Havenstein 3, Blythe 3, Higbee 3, Kiser 3, Joseph 3, Gaines 3, Shelton 3, Ray Calais 3, Coleman Shelton 3, Higbee 3, Tremayne Anchrum 2, Ramsey 2, Hill 2, Bobby Evans 1.