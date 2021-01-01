Rookie RB Cam Akers a game-time decision for Rams

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said rookie running back Cam Akers will practice on Friday for the first time this week and will be a game-time decision for Sunday’s season finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Florida State product missed last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks with a high-ankle sprain

However, McVay did not rule out the possibility of Akers playing on Sunday.

“With the amount of experience that he’s gotten as of late, if you can have him in any capacity, you feel good about that,” McVay said. “I do trust the way that he’s preparing, and I know (Running Backs Coach) Thomas (Brown) is meeting with him and getting some above-the-neck mental reps.

“So, you’d like to be able to get him some physical reps, but I think the approach that we’ll take this week will be use every moment that we have leading up to game time to make sure that you get him as healthy as possible and let’s not put him at risk for any potential setbacks. If he is able to go, it’ll be one of those deals that we’ll find out on game day, but don’t expect it to be any physical reps for him this week throughout the course of practice.”

McVay went on to say the Rams will lean on veteran Malcolm Brown, along with young running backs like Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais during the week to get reps during practice. But if Akers is healthy enough to play after going through a pre-game workout with the team’s training staff, he’lll be active on Sunday.

Akers missed two games earlier this year with a rib injury but heated up during the second half of the season. The Florida State product has 591 rushing yards on 124 carries for a 4.8 per carry average.

The Rams are 8-4 in games Akers has played this season.

McVay said linebacker Micah Kiser will miss his sixth straight game due to a knee issue. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth also will not play this week, after practicing for the first time since suffering a PCL and MCL tear in his left knee in Week 10 against Seattle.

Quarterback Jared Goff also will miss Sunday’s game with a broken thumb on his throwing hand, meaning John Wolford will get his first NFL career start.

McVay said receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive lineman Michael Brockers will remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list for Sunday’s game, meaning they will not be available to play against Arizona.