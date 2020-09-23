Rams personnel report: Week 2 vs. Eagles

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams got another solid performance from quarterback Jared Goff, who continues to lean on throwing on the run.

According to Next Gen Stats, the Rams ran 50 plays from under center. On those passing plays from under center, Goff finished 12-of-15 for 158 passing yards and two scores.

Cooper Kupp was Goff’s favorite target, finishing with five receptions for 81 receiving yards on six targets, posting an impressive 58 yards after the catch.

PERSONNEL GROUPING (OFFENSE)

Source: Next Gen Stats

Total plays: 67 (excluding penalties)

11 (One RB, One TE, 3 WRs) Pass -- 24. Run – 23. Total: 47

12 (One RB, Two TEs, 2 WRs) Pass – 4. Run – 15. Total: 19

13 (One RB, Three TEs, 1 WR) Pass – 0. Run – 1. Total: 1

PASSING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING



Jared Goff

11: 17-for-23 (73.9 percent) for 227 yards, with one TD and 1 INT. Golf was sacked once and posted a 119.3 passer rating.

12: 3-of-4 (75.0 percent) for 40 yards, with two TDs and zero INT. Golf was not sacked and posted a 145.8 passer rating.

RUSHING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING

11: 23 for 152 yards (6.61 average) Long: 40. 1 TD

12: 15 for 34 yards (2.27 Average) Long: 9. 1 TD

13: 1 for 5 yards (5.00 average). Long 5. Zero TD.

PERSONNEL GROUPINGS (DEFENSE)

Total plays: 69 (excluding penalties)

Base (4 DBs): Pass – 0 (0.0%). Run – 1 (100.0%). Total – 1.

(5 DBs): Pass – 25 (51.0%). Run – 24 (49.0%). Total – 49.

Dime-plus (6 or more DBs): Pass – 18 (94.7%). Run – 1 (5.3%). Total – 19.

PASS RUSH

Total plays: 43

Rush 2 – 2 (4.7 percent) Sacks – 0.

Rush 3 – 3 (7.0 %) Sacks -- 0

Rush 4 – 33 (76.7%). Sacks – 0.

Rush 5 – 5 (11.6%). Sacks – 0.

Rush 6+ -- 1 (2.4%). Sacks – 0.

Here’s the snap counts for the Rams vs. Eagles

OFFENSE (Based on 69 snaps)

Quarterback – Jared Goff 69

Running back – Malcolm Brown 37, Darrell Henderson 29, Cam Akers 3

Wide receiver – Cooper Kupp 59, Robert Woods 59, Josh Reynolds 42, Van Jefferson 26

Tight end – Tyler Higbee 59, Gerald Everett 30, Johnny Mundt 1

Offensive line – Andrew Whitworth 69, Rob Havenstein 69, Austin Blythe 69, Austin Corbett 69, Joe Noteboom 40, David Edwards 29

DEFENSE (Based on 71 snaps)

Line – Aaron Donald 60, Michael Brockers 47, Morgan Fox 29, Sebastian Joseph-Day 21, Greg Gaines 6.

Linebacker – Micah Kiser 71, Leonard Floyd 62, Kenny Young 45, Samson Ebukam 38, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo 20, Justin Hollins 8, Jachai Polite 1.

Defensive back – John Johnson 71, Jalen Ramsey 71, Jordan Fuller 71, Troy Hill 71, Darious Williams 66, Taylor Rapp 17, David Long 6.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Nick Scott 18, Okoronkwo 16, Terrell Burgess 16, Troy Reeder 15, Taylor Rapp 14, David Long 13, Johnny Mundt 13, Nsimba Webster 13, Sam Sloman 13, Xavier Jones 13, Hollins 11, Johnny Hekker 8, Jake McQuaide 8, Polite 8, Natrez Patrick 7, Ebukam 6, Havenstein 6, Blythe 6, Corbett 6, Higbee 6, David Edwards 6, Bobby Evans 6, Coleman Shelton 6 Van Jefferson 6, Kiser 4, Donald 4, Brockers 4, Johnson 4, Fuller 3, Young 3, Joseph-Day 3, Gaines 3, Kupp 2, Reynolds 1, Hill 1, Ramsey 1, Williams 1, Floyd 1.