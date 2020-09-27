Rams DL Aaron Donald missing the bus on game day? Don’t bet on it

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll jokingly remarked that perhaps his team will find a way for the do-everything defensive tackle Aaron Donald to not reach the stadium when asked how his offense can slow down Los Angeles Rams game wrecker.

“Maybe he could miss the bus,” deadpanned Daboll during his conversation with Buffalo-area reporters this week.

But rest assured, Donald plans to be there on Sunday when his Rams take battle the Bills on the road.

“I’m always early,” quipped Donald. “I’m always, probably, the first one on the bus and the first one on the football field. I’m always early, so I’m never late.”

Through two games Donald has been effective, posing a sack, four combined tackles – including a tackle for loss – and five quarterback hits.

Defensively, the Rams are allowing just 18 points a contest, tied for third-best in the NFL.

However, the Rams face an explosive offense led by quarterback Josh Allen averaging 29 points a contest.

“I wish people could just not worry about me and just let me play,” joked Donald. “Don’t give me no attention (laughs). You ain’t got to slide, you ain’t got to double team me, you don’t have to do nothing. Let’s all play football fair, get some one-on-ones and let’s just do what we’ve got to do. That’s all I want (laughs).”

That said, Allen said he will be aware of where Donald lines up on every snap.

“He’s the best in the world at what he does, and arguably the greatest to ever do it at that position,” Allen said about Donald. “He’s so explosive, so powerful and so quick. He can bull rush you, he can swim you – he can basically juke you at the line of scrimmage. So he’s a tough task to handle.

“And it’s not just the stats that speak out to him. Obviously, stats are great, but it’s the other stuff like forcing double teams and allowing other players to get one-on-one matchups. It’s the attention that he brings to the game, which is the tricky part because you have to have a plan for him.”

Added Daboll: “He’s as premiere of a lineman that I’ve seen. He’s a disruptive force. He’s got power. He’s got strength. He’s got speed. He’s got quickness. He’s got leverage. He’s got a motor. He plays intelligently. There’s plays where you watch on tape and say, ‘Oh boy.’”