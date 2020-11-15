Aaron Donald on stopping Seahawks’ offense: Make Russell Wilson uncomfortable

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald can lean on experience when looking for an edge against Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Donald has a career-high 12 sacks against Seattle. He currently is tied for the league-lead with nine sacks, and because of his dominant play on game days the Pittsburgh product is on track to earn his third defensive player of the year award.

But facing the NFC West division-leading Seahawks, guided by a Russell Wilson-led offense averaging an NFL-high 34 points a contest, Donald knows he will have to be at his best on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

“It’s always a challenge when you’re playing against a great quarterback like him that can do so much -- make so many things happen with his arm, with his feet,” Donald said. “So, he’s definitely a special type of player. He makes our job a lot harder, but we just have to try to do our job as far as upfront to put pressure on him, make him uncomfortable, get to him so that he won’t have the opportunity to have the day that he wants.”

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said he’s noticed Donald moving around more on defense under the direction of new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

According to Pro Football Focus, through eight games Donald has lined up at defensive end 210 times this season, so Wilson will have to do a good job of finding him before the ball is snapped.

“The thing that’s always separated Aaron is his speed,” Carroll said. “He’s just faster than other guys are that play the position, and that quickness that goes along with that just puts him on the edge a little bit quicker, a little bit sooner.

“He’s a great athlete, he’s coordinated and can use his hands beautifully and coordinate that with his body, his lower half and get his feet moving. He’s invented moves by jumping through on pass rush opportunities. But the mix and athleticism and speed, he’s totally faster than other guys. And it shows up all the time.”

Added Wilson when talking with Seattle-area reporters this week: He’s a great player. I’ve got a lot of respect for how he plays the game. He plays as hard as you can play it. He’s extremely crafty. I’ve played against a lot of great players in my career so far. I think about guys like (NaVorro) Bowman and (Patrick Willis). Aldon Smith was a great player, still is. Obviously, the Champ Baileys of the world. I played against Charles Woodson, (Julius) Peppers. And those are just some of the greats, but I think Aaron Donald is probably the best defensive player I’ve ever played against, for sure.

With five of their next eight games against the NFC West, Sunday is the start of a big stretch of games for Donald and the Rams if they still want to be playing in January.

“It definitely starts this week,” Donald said. “We are worried about this week right now. We know what we have to do. We’re prepared. We’re ready. We’re fresh. Everybody is healthy. So, it’s going to be a good day for us.”