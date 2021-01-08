Rams activate Andrew Whitworth from IR, on track to play vs. Seahawks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams announced the team activated left tackle Andrew Whitworth from injured reserve on Thursday.

To make room, the Rams waived outside linebacker Natrez Patrick.

The 39-year-old Whitworth had been out since suffering a PCL and MCL tear in his left knee when Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright ran into him in a Week 10 contest at SoFi Stadium.

“I feel great,” Whitworth said this week. “I’ve had some time off. Any time you’re a veteran player, it feels good to have a little break for a little while. So, it’s been a grind. It’s been a lot of work to get back, and ups and downs obviously when you have an injury. But if feels good now, so I feel confident. And I look forward to the opportunity.”

Third-year pro Joe Noteboom had been solid in seven games as the team’s starter, replacing Whitworth at left tackle. However, Whitworth is a co-captain and had been considered playing at a Pro Bowl level before his injury, not giving up a sack through nine games.

Whitworth has been practicing with a brace on his left knee this week, and head coach Sean McVay said he’s on track to play Saturday.

“I think there’s a good chance of that,” McVay said. “I mean, if he’s able to go. Joe (Noteboom) has done a really good job and Joe has a bright future for us, but if Andrew is available and he’s feeling 100 percent healthy and what he’s done to really put himself in a position to kind of set this as a target date.

“We will take it a day at a time, but if he’s feeling good and the practice reflects what we’re hopeful and what we anticipate, then we’ll expect to see Andrew out there.”