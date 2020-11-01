Five spot: How the Rams will use DT A’Shawn Robinson

Some news and notes on the Los Angeles Rams as they prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.

1. Defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson was especially upbeat this week in talking with reporters about his return to the field. The Los Angeles Rams added Robinson to the active roster after the Alabama product spent training camp and first seven weeks of the regular season on the reserve/non-football injury list due to a respiratory issue.



Robinson would not say whether his medical issue was related to COVID-19. Albert Breer of The MMQB provides more details about the re-working of Robinson’s contract here.

For his part, Robinson did say he’s just happy to be back on the field and ready to contribute wherever the Rams need him.



“Every day I go out there on the field, I’m excited,” Robinson said. “It’s my job. People go work a 9-to-5 and go work in an office every day, I go out there on the field and play football. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.”



Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley talked about wanting to make sure Robinson was in football shape this week in his return to practice, particularly after going through his medical ordeal and not having any training camp.



Even though he’s on the active roster, Rams head coach Sean McVay said he’s not sure if Robinson will be part of the 48-man active roster on game day in Miami.



Whenever Robinson makes his debut, he is a good player and will help improve an L.A. defense already playing at a high level right now. Specifically, at 6-4 and 330 pounds, Robinson can serve as a run stuffer on defense and create pass rush because of his ability to push the pocket.

Robinson’s ability to force double teams should create opportunities for game wrecker Aaron Donald.



“He’s going to add big-time depth to the front,” McVay said. “He has versatility across the front, physicality, athleticism. So, he’s a guy that can really play all across the interior of your defensive line. He can play in all personnel groupings, not exclusive to base or some of your sub-rush packages and that was what we liked so much about him.

“That’s why he was such a big-time player for the Lions. It’s why he was a big-time player coming out of Alabama and why we’re excited to add him to the mix with the special group that we already have. So, it’ll be a real positive for him.”

2. NFL schedule makers did not do the Rams any favors with all the road games they have had through the first half of the regular season. Just ask left tackle Andrew Whitworth.

“I think this has definitely been one of the most brutal starts I’ve ever been in for sure,” said Whitworth, a 15-year NFL veteran “Whoever we made really made during the scheduling process, we need to send them some flowers.

The Rams play five their first eight games on the road, including four, East Coast trips with games in the early window starting at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

They play the Dolphins this Sunday on a short week, having defeated the Chicago Bears at home at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football.

Since McVay took over the team, the Rams are 10-2 on road trips in the Eastern time zone, and 6-1 in games played in the early window at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

So McVay has done a nice job of keeping his team focused on the task at hand.

“We’ve been able to keep a consistent rhythm throughout the week and I think there is something to be said for being able to say, ‘All right, you get there, you have a dinner, you get some rest, you get up and you go play,’” McVay said. “You’re not waiting around. Sometimes that lag time is where I think you almost wear yourself out, when you’re just hanging around all day.

“You get there Friday night, you’re hanging out all day Saturday, and then you kind of get up Sunday and then you go. Whereas we get in Saturday evening, quick little meal, quick little team meeting, get up and go. I think the guys like that. It's the most efficient way of utilizing our time and our travel has been really convenient.”

3. One of the blueprints of L.A. success during the first half of the season has been getting an early lead.



Three games this season against the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants and the Chicago Bears the Rams never trailed. The Rams are tied for second in the league with 27 points scored on opening drives. And they’ve run 62 percent of their plays when holding a lead, No. 6 in the NFL



During the McVay era, the Rams are an impressive 30-0 when holding a lead at halftime. The Rams have won sixth straight opening coin tosses this year, deferring each time. Receiver Cooper Kupp said they like the idea of getting those 2-for-1 opportunities at the end of the half, when they can score just before halftime and then get the ball again to open the second half.

4. They said it: “Honestly, my main focus is trying to just win. The only thing I didn’t accomplish I felt like, is a Super Bowl, so that’s my only thing, is trying to do everything I can to help this team to win and get back to the Super Bowl and this time win it. It’s a long journey, a long process, a lot of work to do to get there, so we’re going to week-to-week just trying to do as much as I can to win games.” – Aaron Donald, on his focus on winning another defensive player of the year award.

5. Did you know? Robert Woods has 14 rushes for 99 rushing yards this season through Week 7, the most rushing yards by a receiver this year.