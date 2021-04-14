Rams aware of alleged assault by Aaron Donald in hometown of Pittsburgh

Team says they are gathering more information on incident

The Los Angeles Rams acknowledged they are aware of an alleged assault by defensive tackle Aaron Donald over the weekend in his hometown of Pittsburgh and looking into it.

“We are aware of reports regarding Aaron Donald,” the team said in a prepared statement. “We are collecting more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

According to KDKA, a CBS affiliate in Pittsburgh, De Vincent Spriggs intends to file criminal charges against Donald for an alleged assault that occurred between 3 to 4 a.m. Sunday morning at an after-hours club on the South Side of Pittsburgh.

Spriggs’ attorney Todd Hollis provided a photo of his client that shows him with a swollen right eye and cuts on his face. The picture also shows Spriggs’ arm in a sling.

According to the report, Hollis said Donald allegedly beat Spriggs, who was later treated and released at a local hospital. Hollis is asking police to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the incident left Spriggs with a concussion, 16 stitches in his eye and a broken nose, according to Hollis.

UPDATE: Charges have reportedly been filed regarding this incident.

Donald was named the NFL’s Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year for a third time last season. He led the Rams with 13.5 sacks, even though he regularly faced double-team blocks most games.

Donald, 29, has earned an invitation to the Pro Bowl all seven years he’s been in the NFL, and is second in Rams’ team history in sacks with 85.5 in 110 regular-season games. Donald leads the NFL with 131 tackles for loss during the regular season from 2014 to 2020.