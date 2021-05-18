Rams running back Cam Akers misses cut on PFF’s top 32 RBs in NFL

Cam Akers misses cut on PFF’s top 32 RBs in NFL

The disrespect is real.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay believes Cam Akers can be one of his top offensive weapons in 2021 for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations.

McVay has that strong feeling because of how the Florida State product played during the second half of his rookie season last year, finishing with 748 total yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns in the regular season.

Akers then recorded 272 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the postseason.

However, Pro Football Focus does not see the same potential as one of the best offensive minds in the NFL, leaving Akers off their list of the top 32 running backs in the league.

That’s right. Players like Najee Harris, Travis Etienne and Javonte Williams, who have not played a snap in the NFL, made the list over Akers.

Derrick Henry rightly tops the list, followed by Dalvin Cook, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb and Alvin Kamara.

I have no quibbles with the top five runners on this list. But you can’t have a list of the top 32 runners in the NFL and not have Akers on it.

Players look for any criticism of their play during the offseason, and not being on this list should certainly serve as motivation for Akers.

Akers switched by to his college No. 3 for the upcoming season.