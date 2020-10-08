SI.com
Rookie RB Cam Akers returns to practice for Rams

Eric D. Williams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Out since Week 2 after suffering separated cartilage from his ribs on the opening series against the Philadelphia Eagles, rookie running back Cam Akers returned to practice for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Rams will continue to take a cautious approach with the Florida State product, but he could return to game action on Sunday at Washington.

Along with Akers, rookie safety Jordan Fuller returned to practice after missing the game against the New York Giants last week due to a shoulder injury. Akers was limited, while Fuller was a full participant on Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Bobby Evans (shoulder), linebacker Kenny Young (knee) and inside linebacker Micah Kiser (groin) did not practice on Wednesday, as Rams head coach Sean McVay said he wanted to be careful with those three players.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth and defensive tackle Aaron Donald took veteran rest days on Wednesday.

