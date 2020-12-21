Despite horrendous loss to Jets, Rams can still win NFC West

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Yep, Sunday’s loss to the Washington Generals, otherwise known as the New York Jets, was the worst moment of a topsy-turvy 2020 season for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams blew a golden opportunity to clinch a playoff spot and cement their status as team worthy and capable of making the Super Bowl.

However, the Rams are who we thought they were at the start of the regular season. A 9-5 record heading into the final two games of the year is about where this team was projected to land at this point.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Jets are the second 0-13 team in NFL history to win a game in which they never trailed. The other was the 1962 Raiders, who beat the Patriots in Week 15 of that season.

So, despite a historically bad, embarrassing loss the Jets, the Rams still can accomplish their offseason goals -- it will just be harder to get there.

The Rams will have to win at Seattle on Sunday and at home against the Arizona Cardinals to clinch the NFC West division crown. The Seahawks opened as two-point favorites.

A win against the Seahawks and the Rams are in the postseason after missing the playoffs at 9-7 a year ago.

Seattle clinched a playoff berth with a 20-15 win over the Washington Football Club last week. The Seahawks can clinch the NFC West with a win over the Rams on Sunday.

NFC West division standings

Seahawks 10-4

Rams 9-5

Cardinals 8-6

Niners 5-9

Moving on to the NFC conference playoff race, if the season ended now the Rams would be the No. 5 seed and would hit the road to play The Washington Football Club for a second time season at FedEx Field.

The Rams defeated WFC club in Week 5, 30-10. In that game the Rams sacked Kyle Allen and Alex Smith a combined eight times.

Even though they have a worse record at 6-8, the Washington Football Club would get the No. 4 seed by winning the NFC East division.

Surprisingly, the Rams also could still earn the No. 1 seed in the playoffs if they win out, the Green Bay Packers lose their final two games and the Saints lose one of their final two remaining games.

The Rams could grab a home playoff game by winning out and taking the NFC West. Division winners earn a home playoff berth.

And there’s a faint chance the Rams could miss the playoffs if they lose their last two games, the Bears (7-7) win their last two games, the Buccaneers win one of their last two games and the Cardinals lose to the 49ers in Week 16.

So, still a lot for the Rams to play for in the final two weeks of the season.

The NFC West would have three teams in the postseason if the standings remain the same for the final two weeks, with last year’s Super Bowl representative in San Francisco out.

NFC playoff seeding

1. Packers 11-3

2. Saints 10-4

3. Seahawks 10-4

4. Washington 6-8

5. Rams 9-5

6. Buccaneers 9-5

7. Cardinals 8-6

On the bubble

8. Bears 7-7

9. Vikings 6-8