Rams cancel practice after two COVID-19 tests require further testing

Eric D. Williams

The Los Angeles Rams canceled practice on Friday, and players and coaches will hold meetings virtually out of an abundance of caution after two members of the organization had COVID-19 results Thursday evening that required further testing on Friday, the team announced.

As it stands now, there’s no clarity on how the latest COVID-19 testing issue for the Rams will affect the team’s home game on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Saturday’s announcement is the latest COVID-19 situation involving the Rams.

Two weeks ago, the Rams announced that a player had tested positive for COVID-19. Later in the week, the Rams placed three practice squad players on the league’s reserve-COVID-19 list -- tight end Kendal Blanton, defensive back Jake Gervase and receiver J.J. Koski were placed on the list.

The move did not affect the team’s ability play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

The Rams had the first NFL player test positive for COVID-19 earlier this year with center Brian Allen announcing he tested positive back in April.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth and his family also tested positive for COVID-19 this summer. And during training camp, rookie edge rusher Terrell Lewis and defensive lineman Michael Hoecht were placed on the COVID-19 list.

The Rams also had offensive lineman Chandler Brewer opt out of playing this season because of his battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma two years ago put him at high risk to the virus.

