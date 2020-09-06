Rams claim LB Justin Hollins; he brings familiarity with DC Brandon Staley
Eric D. Williams
Needing depth at linebacker, the Los Angeles Rams claimed former Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Hollins off waivers Sunday, the team announced.
With defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, the addition of Hollins officially brings the Rams to the 53-player limit on the active roster.
The Rams only had three inside linebackers on the team’s initial, 53-man roster in Micah Kiser, Kenny Young and Troy Reeder.
At 6-5 and 248 pounds, Hollins can play both inside and outside linebacker, and brings a player familiar with new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley’s scheme from his time playing with the Broncos when Staley served as the outside linebackers coach in Denver last season.
A fifth-round selection by the Broncos last season, Hollins, 24, played in 15 games in 2019 for the Broncos, finishing with 19 combined tackles, a sack and a two pass breakups.
According to Pro Football Reference, Hollins played in 267 defensive snaps and 130 special teams snaps for Denver in 2019.