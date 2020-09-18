During his Friday Zoom call with reporters, Las Angeles Rams head coach wore a mask to start the session, a glimpse at what he will do during this weekend’s road game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m getting ready for Sunday,” quipped McVay. “It’s going to be tough.”

McVay was asked if he’s going to wear a mask, face shield of neck gaiter.

“I have a lot of options,” he said. “Who the heck knows, but I’ll try to make sure I’m doing a lot better than I did, so I don’t have to answer your guys questions about it.”

The league sent a memo out to teams earlier this week, reinforcing it’s requirements that coaches wear a mask on the field at all times during the game due to the COVID-19 pandemic, threatening discipline for those who do not comply.

McVay was among a handful of coaches throughout the league during the opening weekend caught on camera not wearing a mask. McVay mostly had his masked pulled down below his chin to make it easier to call in plays.

As far as injuries are concerned, the Rams are for the most part healthy. Tight end Gerald Everett was the only player on the injury report, listed as questionable with a back issue. However, McVay said the expectation is Everett will play on Sunday.