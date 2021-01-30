Eight prospects that make sense for Rams at Senior Bowl

Both Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead emphasized scoring more points and getting more explosive on the offensive side of the football this offseason.

So it makes sense to focus on some of the playmakers involved in Saturday’s Senior Bowl, the annual college All-Star game hosted in Mobile, Ala.

And there’s a lot of playmakers to choose from, including smaller, twitchy athletes with quick burst and some long striders with deep speed.

Along with overall playmakers on offense, edge rusher, offensive line, cornerback and quarterback (considering all the Jared Goff trade talk), are areas of need for the Rams.

L.A. does not have a first-round selection in this year’s draft because they traded it away in the deal to get Jalen Ramsey. They also traded this year’s fourth-round selection to Jacksonville in the Ramsey deal and this year’s fifth-round selection to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for offensive lineman Austin Corbett.

The Rams received a third-round, compensatory selection in this year’s draft due to the hiring of former director of college scouting Brad Holmes by the Detroit Lions under the league’s new minority initiative. So, the Rams have four picks overall, not including potential compensatory picks.

Here’s a look at eight players that could fit what the Rams want to do on offense and defense. The Senior Bowl will be televised on the NFL Network on Saturday, beginning at 11:30 a.m. local time.

DE Carlos Basham, Wake Forest: Basham finished with five sacks in a shortened, seven-game season for the Demon Deacons and opted out of his team’s bowl game. At 6-4 and 281 pounds, Basham flashed decent burst and quick hands in one-on-one pass rush drills as an interior pass rusher this week and has been rated as a top-50 prospect by several draft analysts.

CB Tre Brown, Oklahoma: Brown was named the top defensive back on the American team in a vote by the receivers group. At 5-9 and 188 pounds, he’s a bit on the small side, but Brown held up in coverage against bigger receivers during the week and showed decent ball skills.

WR Demetric Felton, UCLA: At 5-10 and 200 pounds, Felton played running back in Chip Kelly’s offense for the Bruins but will convert to receiver in the NFL. Felton showed a consistent ability to create separation during the week and has the ability to make defenders miss in space. Felton also can return punts, an area of need for the Rams.

OL Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater: Got to give the small-school players some love. By all accounts, Meinerz, who did not play football this year because the Division III Warhawks did not play this season due to COVID, more than held his own during practice this week. Meinerz can play guard or center, and the Rams are always looking to improve and add depth up front offensively. Center Austin Blythe is an unrestricted free agent, but the Rams would like to bring him back. Meinerz did suffer a broken bone in his right hand on Thursday’s practice.

WR Josh Palmer, Tennessee: Palmer showed easy gas to speed by defenders in one-on-one drills during the week and would provide the Rams with a much-needed deep threat. Palmer averaged 15.3 yards per reception and finished with eight total touchdowns during his college career for the Vols.

DL Cameron Sample, Tulane: Sample was named the top defensive lineman of the week on the American team in a vote from the offensive line group. Versatility is Sample’s strong suit. At 6-3 and 274 pounds, Sample can rush from inside and on the edge.

OL D’Ante Smith, East Carolina: The Rams will be looking for an eventual replacement for Andrew Whitworth, who turns 40 in December. They have some potential guys who can fill in already on the roster in Joe Noteboom, Bobby Evans and Tremayne Anchrum Jr., but Smith was an easy mover at tackle during the week. Smith had the longest arms (35 ½ inches) of any lineman at the Senior Bowl, showed good feet and quick hands to fend of pass rushers on the edge.

WR Shi Smith, South Carolina: Smith showed a consistent ability to create separation and good run-after-catch ability during practices, drawing comparisons to another explosive playmaker out of Carolina that tormented the Rams last season -- Deebo Samuel. Smith finished with 13 total touchdowns and averaged 12.7 yards per catch for his career at South Carolina.