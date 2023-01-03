Rams Extend Well Wishes to Damar Hamlin, Bills After Scary Incident

The Los Angeles Rams bestowed prayers to Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field after making a tackle in the Buffalo Bills' Monday night game.

"Sending our thoughts and prayers to (Damar Hamlin) and the (Buffalo Bills)," the Rams wrote in their post, quoting the Bills' initial prayer in the process.

CPR was administered to Hamlin on the field. He was taken to a local hospital shortly after. Teammates and opponents were in visible shock while first responders attended to Hamlin. A five-minute warm-up period was initially granted to the players after Hamlin departed in an ambulance but both teams exited the field after a conversation between head coaches Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor.

Per Joe Danneman of WXIX (Cincinnati's Fox affiliate), Hamlin has a pulse but is not breathing on his own. The ambulance carrying Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a police escort.

No official word on the game's status and/or continuation has been announced, but Bills staff began packing up the equipment on the visitors' sideline at 6:55 p.m. PT.

