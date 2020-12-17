Rams defense faces ageless wonder Jets RB Frank Gore

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- One year younger, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley was a quarterback in college at the University of Dayton when Frank Gore starred at the University of Miami.

Fast forward to 2020, and Staley will try to figure out how to stop the bowling ball of a running back on Sunday, as the 37-year-old Gore and the New York Jets roll into town to face the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Staley, 38, says he has the ultimate respect for what Gore has accomplished in 16 NFL seasons.

“When he was at Miami, this guy was an amazing player and they were loaded,” Staley said. “They had him and (former RB) Willis McGahee and all those other guys at Miami, but this guy was amazing.

“To come back from those injuries, the way he came back and just to have the type of career he’s had, I think that you really see him set an example each and every Sunday for that team about keeping the fight and that will that great competitors have. He embodies that in so many ways.”

Gore will go down as one of the best running backs ever to play in the NFL. He’s No. 3 on the league’s all-time rushing list with 15,893 yards. Only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton have more, and both are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He’s rushed for over 1,000 yards in nine NFL seasons. Gore has earned five Pro Bowl invitations and was part of the NFL 2010s All-decade team.

What made Gore unique is how powerful and explosive a runner he is at 5-9 and 210 pounds, along with his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield during his earlier years with San Francisco.

“It’s interesting to be around him later in his career,” said Jets head coach Adam Gase, who served as an offensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers during the height of Gore’s career in 2008. “The guy is unbelievable. For a guy his age to be able to do what he does, practice the way practices.

“It’s really amazing to see him run because a lot of times you still see the same guy. But then, there’s a lot of ways where we used to flex him out and run routes with him and things like that, but that’s not really his game anymore. It’s more of between-the-tackles type stuff and downhill. Really just trying to get him to do his gap-scheme stuff like he used to.”

Gore leads the Jets with 546 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. However, he’s averaging just 3.6 yards per carry.

There’s been some criticism for Gase playing Gore instead of developing younger running backs in a lost season, but Staley believes the veteran running back can still keep the chains moving.

“Two years ago, when I was in Chicago, we went to Miami,” Staley said. “Frank Gore was the tailback, and we were the No. 1 defense in the NFL that year, by a lot. And he ran all over us. He ran for like 140 (yards) on us.

“It was probably the best game that anyone had versus us that whole year and Frank Gore was at the front of it. He’s fearless and that’s what he’s going to bring to the New York Jets. And that’s why he has our full attention.”

Gore will have a decision to make at the end of the season -- if he wants his last year in the NFL to potentially be for a winless team. He also has a son, Frank Gore Jr., in his freshman year at Southern Mississippi.

“I haven’t thought about it yet,” Gore said, when asked by reporters in New York this week. “I just want to finish on a strong note. And whenever my number gets called, I want to show guys that I can still play, show people here what type of guy I am in the locker room and on the practice field

“And also when I get opportunities in the game, I try my best to make them count.”