In his first season as the on-field leader of this organization, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge began Wednesday’s press conference with an impressive run down of the history of his opponent this week, the Los Angeles Rams.

“We sat down today with our players and obviously explained the opponent we have to face,” Judge told New York area reporters this week. “It’s a great history of this organization. Obviously, the only team in NFL history to win three world championships in three different cities.

“Obviously, starting off as the Cleveland Rams when they were named after the Fordham Rams. There’s a lot of history that goes on back through their time in St. Louis, and obviously back home now in L.A. which is really where everybody remembers them from. They’ve got that blue and yellow, and it really stands out with the greats that came through that program -- Eric Dickerson, Jackie Slater and other fine players that came through that organization.”

Judge went on to say he’s had conversations with Rams head coach Sean McVay about taking over a team as a head coach, but he’s making his own way as the lead man for the Giants.

“I have a ton of respect for Sean and what he’s done,” Judge said. “Every organization is different. Every process is different in terms of taking over a team. There’s nothing I’m trying to do in terms of modeling what anybody else has done. What we have here is very unique, and we have our own way we have to go about doing things to build our program.”

So far, Judge is off to a poor start at 0-3, one of eight winless teams in the NFL. The Giants are 13-point underdogs on the road this weekend against the Rams a SoFi Stadium. The once storied franchise who earned two Super Bowls during the Eli Manning era has won just 12 games since the start of the 2017 season.

Judge is familiar with McVay and the Rams. He was part of the New England Patriots coaching staff when they defeated the Rams in the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

A special teams and receivers coach under Bill Belichick, Judge is part of perhaps the best coach ever to work in the NFL’s coaching tree, which has had underwhelming success through the years.

Now in his first season as head coach of the Giants, Judge will have to go it alone without his mentor’s guidance, trying to figure out how to stop one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.

The Rams average 30 points a game, are third in the NFL in total offense (450 yards per game) and tied for third in rushing (170 yards per game).

“These guys are top in the league on third down and one of the top rushing teams in the league,” Judge said. “They’re very successful on third down and one of the highest scoring teams in the league, so that all comes through the quarterback.

“This guy (Jared Goff) does a great job back there of finding the open receiver and delivering an accurate, catchable ball. He finds his guys, he understands the game plan and communicates well with the unit.”

And, oh by the way, Judge has to find a way to stop the freakish pass rush ability of defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The Pittsburgh product leads the team in sacks (three), quarterback hits (eight) and tackles for loss (three) through three games.

Although massive in size at 6-foot-6 and 318 pounds, Giants first-year center Nick Gates, a converted offensive tackle, will have his hands full.

“We have to make sure we know where No. 99 is on every snap,” Judge said. “The thing that makes him so unique – and this is going to sound very generic – but the effort he plays with is truly relentless. This guy does things that you watch and say ‘wow.’ He really will show up and ruin your day.”