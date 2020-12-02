Don’t expect Rams to use a spy in defending electric Kyler Murray

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- In his second season, Arizona Cardinals signal caller Kyler Murray has blossomed into a deadly, dual-threat quarterback that keeps defensive coordinator up at night game planning for in the lead-up to facing him.

At 5-10 and 210 pounds, Murray is cat-quick and elusive like a running back, let possesses the arm strength and accuracy of a pocket quarterback.

And even though Murray has struggled at times, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley still knows his defense will face a tough test in defending the Oklahoma product.

Murray leads all quarterbacks in rushing with 650 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. Murray also has thrown for 2,814 passing yards, completing 68.2 percent of his passes with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

“He’s electric,” Staley said. “Every down, you have to be on point. At any moment he could change the game. He really is a rare athlete for the position. The thing I love about him is he’s been a winner wherever he’s been, from high school, to college to elevating that team now into being a contender.”

Staley said that Murray compares to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in some way, because of his running ability and ability to throw on the run. Staley said Wilson is a bigger body at quarterback, but Murray has more speed at the position.

“You can feel like you are in good shape, and this guy can just outrun you,” Staley said. “You could just make a long movie of him jus outrunning elite defenders. Not only good defenders, but guys that are really fast – he’s got that type of speed.”

As far as having a spy on Murray the entire game because of his ability to scramble and make plays outside the pocket, Staley seemed against the notion.

“The thing that is unique about Kyler is he’s faster than most of the spies you may have on the field,” Staley said. “This guy has got real speed. And sometimes when you spy a quarterback, they will actually stay in the pocket and be able to hurt you more from a passing standpoint.”

Staley said that Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsberry has done a nice job of building an offense around Murray, including top-notch receivers like Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins, versatile running backs Kenyon Drake and Chase Edmonds and a much-improved offensive line.

“The best compliment you can give a player is when teams are scheming for you,” Staley said. “And certainly you can see that every week, that people are trying to execute a game plan for Kyler.

“That’s a sign that you’re a real player in this league, so it’s a credit to him. And it’s a credit to their coaching staff. They’re the No. 2 offense in the NFL, that’s the reality. Two years ago, they were not the No. 2 offense in the NFL. And the biggest difference if they have Kyler Murray playing quarterback.”