Aaron Rodgers-led Packers run past Rams, ending their season

In the end, the Los Angeles Rams couldn’t overcome nagging injuries built up over the second half of the season and the Midwest January cold.

And Aaron Rodgers.

The Rams lost the Green Bay Packers 32-18 at Lambeau Field on Saturday in the NFC divisional round, ending their season.

Rodgers was the catalysts for the Packers, completing 23-of-36 passes for 296 yards, with two touchdown passes and no interceptions. Rodgers also ran for a 1-yard score.

Along with Rodgers heating up, the Packers ran the ball effectively, finishing with 188 rushing yards.

The Rams had the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL during the regular season, but allowed the Packers to roll up xx points on the road.

Key play: On the opening drive of the second half, Aaron Jones popped loose for a 60-yard run. Jones scored from a yard out five plays later, giving Green Bay a 25-10 lead with 12:10 left in the third quarter. Jones led the Packers with 99 rushing yards.

Top player: Cam Akers ran hard, finishing with 90 rushing yards. Down double digits twice this game, Sean McVay pulled out everything in the playbook, including using Akers in the Wildcat and a successful hook and ladder play on a two-point conversion.

What I liked: Amid criticism entering Saturday’s game, Jared Goff showed up. He completed 21-of-27 passes for 174 yards, with one touchdown to Van Jefferson (6 catches, 46 receiving yards). Goff was sacked four times, posting a 105.9 passer rating.

What I didn’t like: The Rams made a lot of mistakes and miscues that led to the loss. They had a false start penalty on fourth-and-1 in the red zone that forced them to settle for a Matt Gay 37-yard field goal. They got caught off guard when Rodgers went quick and had too many men on the field, giving up a 27-yard pass play to Equanimeous St. Brown. Aaron Donald was called for an unsportsmanlike penalty for fighting with offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins that extended a drive. The also had a penalty on a punt and failed to pass off a route on the goal line that led to a Davante Adams TD. The Rams had back-to-back dropped interceptions by Troy Hill and John Johnson III that would have stopped Green Bay from scoring a field goal at the end of the first half.



Injury report: The Rams played without receiver Cooper Kupp (knee) and starting right guard David Edwards (ankle). Aaron Donald was limited due to a rib injury and was not nearly as effective as he usually is when he did play. He finished with one combined tackle.