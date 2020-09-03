Morning links: Will Rams finish in NFC West cellar?

Good morning. The Los Angeles Rams will practice Thursday and then take Friday and Saturday off as the team prepares for Saturday’s final roster cut deadline.

NFL Network media members give the Rams just two votes to win the NFC West, the lowest amount among teams in the division.

My take: NFL Network media members picking L.A. to win the division include Maurice Jones-Drew (who works for the Rams) and Gregg Rosenthal. While I do not believe the Rams will finish last in the division, I understand the projection based on how the team played last season.

Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated predicts the final season record of every NFL team, and has the Rams finishing 11-5 overall.

My take: Certainly possible, but a little optimistic prediction in my opinion. I still have concerns for how consistent the Rams will be on offense. I think it also shows the wide range of possibilities for the Rams’ season record this year.

Andrew Brandt of Sports Illustrated writes that the league’s attendance policies during COVID-19, with some teams allowed to host fans and other prohibited because of local health rules is testing the NFL’s cherished competitive balance.

My take: There will be no competitive balance; it’s the price the league has to pay in playing an NFL season during a global pandemic.

Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus ranks the defenses of all 32 NFL teams. The Rams appear at No. 10 on the list.

My take: I believe that ranking is about right. Rams still have questions marks at outside linebacker and inside linebacker, but should be a top 10 defense if top players like Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey stay healthy.