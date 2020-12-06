Five keys for Rams vs. Cardinals

Looking to get back on track, the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) face the Arizona Cardinals (6-5) this afternoon at State Farm Stadium.

I predicted a 25-21 victory for the Rams. I’m 7-4 on my picks this season, losing both games against San Francisco, the Tampa Bay Bucs and the Miami Dolphins.

The Rams inactive players for today's game include: RB Ray Calais, LB Terrell Lewis (knee), C Brian Allen (knee), WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins.

So defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (hip) and outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo are active

Here are five keys for the Rams:

Run the football: The Rams are averaging just 100 rushing yards per game in their last four games. That's in stark contract to the start of the season, when they averaged 140 rushing yards a contest through the first three games. L.A. has to get back to what was successful early on, letting Darrell Henderson Jr., Cam Akers and Malcolm Brown create balance in the offense by running the football.

Get Jared Goff comfortable: The Cal product remains one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL on play-action passes. If the Rams can run the football, that should open things up for Goff to use play-action passes to create chunk plays down the field.

Contain Kyler Murray: Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley basically said he doesn’t plan on using a spy to control Arizona’s speedy quarterback. So, like other defenses that have been successful against the Oklahoma product, expect the Rams to use a controlled pass rush to keep him in the pocket and then get their hands up when he throws the ball. Also look for the Rams to take Murray away on the read option game.

Score early: The Rams have done a nice of getting on the scoreboard early and playing from ahead. L.A. is 7-2 in games this season when the score first.

Take care of the football: The Rams have turned it over 12 times in the last five games and have not played a game this season in which they did not have at least one turnover. L.A.’s 19 turnover is tied for fifth-worst in the NFL. They can’t afford to give away possessions this afternoon.