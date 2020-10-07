Rams shine spotlight on getting ground game going again

One of the positives during the first quarter of the season was how effective the Los Angeles Rams ran the football.

However, L.A. struggled to get anything going on the ground in a 17-9 win over the New York Giants last week.

Entering the Week 4 contest against the Giants, the Rams averaged 170 rushing yards a contest.

However, the Rams were held to just 58 rushing yards by the Giants. Second-year pro Darrell Henderson Jr. had totaled an average of 120 yards from scrimmage in back-to-back weeks, but the Memphis product was held to 22 rushing yards on eight carries by New York.

So, what gives?

“It was kind of a physical, downhill kind of a dirty-type running game,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “We weren’t really able to run. We didn’t get as many opportunities, really because we weren’t as efficient on third down and that led to a lot of the lack of success, if you will just all offensively overall.”

Specifically, left tackle Andrew Whitworth said New York’s heavy defensive front focused on eliminating the running game made it tough for the Rams to grind out yards on the ground.

“This is what they do -- they are going to try and not let you run the football and mix coverages enough to give you a little bit of confusion on the back end,” Whitworth said about the Giants defensively. “That’s their game plan coming in. Really, it’s one of those things when you go back and look at it, it’s a little cleaner than it ended up.

“It’s just an experience game where we’ll go back and say, ‘All right, we were real close on some of these to being able to run the ball how we want to, so how do we finish it up and fine tune it a little bit.’”

The Rams will get an opportunity to do that against a Washington defense allowing 130 rushing yards a contest, No. 23 in the NFL.

Linebacker Jon Bostic leads Washington in tackles with 37. The Washington Football Team has allowed four runs of 20 yards or more, tied for fourth-most in the league.