SI.com
RamDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRamDigest+
Search

Rams focused on stopping San Francisco 49ers “igniter” TE George Kittle

Eric D. Williams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has seen up-close the impact San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has on the game.

On Sunday, McVay’s Rams have to figure out a way to limit Kittle’s dynamic playmaking ability. The University of Iowa product has career highs in targets (47), receptions (32), receiving yards (537) and touchdowns (3) in six career games against the Rams, averaging 11.4 yards per reception.

“He’s a great player,” McVay said. “They do a great job of moving him around. He’s one of the more complete tight ends that you’ll see in terms of competing with the ball or without the ball. They find creative ways to get him involved. He’s as good as anybody after the catch and then all the things that he does in-line. I mean, he’s an igniter for them.”

Kittle has done a lot of his damage to opposing defenses on crossing routes. According to Next Gen Sports, Kittle has the most yards after catch on crossing routes (473 yards) in the NFL since 2018, with Rams receivers Robert Woods (420) and Cooper Kupp (358) trailing him at second and third in the league.

Through five games, Kittle leads the Niners with 23 receptions for 271 receiving yards and score. And with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo still nursing a high-ankle sprain and being benched last week in favor of C.J. Beathard, San Francisco will likely lean even more on Kittle against the Rams.

McVay said the Rams will be ready for Kittle, with L.A. lock-down corner Jalen Ramsey a potential solution to slow down the talented tight end. 

“He has a great play energy about himself, when the ball gets in his hands you can tell everybody gets excited,” McVay said. “He’s breaking tackles, he’s providing a spark. But he does the same thing without the ball when they’re running wide zone at him and he’s working to tackle tight end combination up to the second level or reaching a ‘Sam’ (line)backer.

“So, he’s a great player. I have a tremendous amount of respect for him and (49ers Tight Ends and Assistant Head Coach) Jon Embree does a great job with those guys.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rams see versatile Jalen Ramsey as LeBron James-type player

Florida State product developing into enforcer near line of scrimmage

Eric D. Williams

Rams OLB Obo Okronkwo out 4-6 weeks with elbow injury

Oklahoma product had shown improvement over last two weeks

Eric D. Williams

Tale of the tape: Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

L.A. was swept by San Francisco last year

Eric D. Williams

Rams personnel report: Week 5 vs. Washington

TE Gerald Everett more involved in offense against Washington

Eric D. Williams

Rams place safety Jordan Fuller on injured reserve

Rookie out of Ohio State had 21 combined tackles in four games

Eric D. Williams

Running back by committee approach working for Rams

L.A. still productive without Pro Bowl running back Todd Gurley

Eric D. Williams

Rams game wrecker Aaron Donald leads NFL in sacks

The Pittsburgh product totaled four sacks against Washington

Eric D. Williams

LB Troy Reeder looks right at home with 3-sack performance for Rams

Delaware product totaled 10 combined tackles in win over Washington

Eric D. Williams

Aaron Donald cooks, Rams breeze past Washington

L.A. takes care of Washington, looks forward to San Francisco next week

Eric D. Williams

A key to L.A. Rams’ 4-1 record? Fast starts

Rams have outscored opponents 34-17 in first quarter

Eric D. Williams