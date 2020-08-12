When the lights flash and the camera rolls, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay does not disappoint.

It’s a shoulder shrug, but that’s my main takeaway from Tuesday’s night’s season premiere of “Hard Knocks: Los Angeles.”

McVay’s energy is boundless and infectious. It’s easy to see why players want to play for him, because he seems genuinely interested in making them better.

The meticulous ways Rams’ staff constantly disinfected everything at the facility and McVay’s enthusiasm were among a handful of things that jumped out from the first episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks: Los Angeles,” with the reality sports TV show entering its fifth season.

McVay eschewed the traditional mask most people wear to help limit the spread of Covid-19 in favor of a clear protective face field, which he believes makes him look like a welder.

McVay said it’s important to convey emotion when he speaks in front of his players, so he wants players and coaches to see his facial expressions. And he’s not shy about using some colorful language that would make a sailor blush to get his point across.

“I don’t give a s*** if I look like a total tool that should have a blowtorch over my shoulder,” McVay said about the shield. “Hey, I’ll carry Windex with me (to clean his mask).”

McVay also dropped this one during a Zoom meeting with players: “I’m throwing a lot of stuff at you guys, and I’ve got a lot more s***, too! Before I move on, does anyone need to go check their pants? No one s*** on themselves yet?”

So fresh, so clean: Outkast’s head-bobbing joint appropriately played as the Hard Knocks crew showed workers at both the Rams and Chargers’ facilities wiping down and disinfecting every piece of furniture and equipment imaginable touched by players.

They also provided an inside look at the daily Covid-19 testing players have to go through before they can enter the locker room.

There’s been a lot of talk about the 70-yard, circus-like tent the Rams set up without walls to create better air flow for player meetings. I really liked the versatility of the outdoor space and how the Rams can move things around, holding practice and meetings in there -- seems like a good thing to keep around beyond this season.

McVay emphasized to his players protecting the team’s ecosystem, pointing to 18 Miami Marlins’ players testing positive as an example of what can happen if they don’t.

Bottom line: players, coaches and everyone involved are taking it serious, and for good reason. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19 in a zoom call, shocking his players and creating a real-world touch point for the virus.

Lynn told his players they have two opponents this season – the schedule and Covid-19.

The show also revealed that outside linebacker Terrell Lewis had indeed tested positive for Covid-19.

Jalen Ramsey unplugged: Fans got a chance to see reporters’ interaction with cornerback Jalen Ramsey on a Zoom call as we asked about his contract status. I don’t think he came off as combative as maybe some outside the conversation had perceived.

And I’m interested to see how Ramsey handles the contract questions moving forward if a deal remains elusive, and if it becomes a distraction in the future.

Dont’e Deayon the entertainer: I’m not sure if Deayon can play, but he provided some comic relief during the show, comparing his wiry build to the body-builder physique of Aaron Donald and filing a complaint about the location of his locker.

Looking forward to see what the talkative Deayon can do on the field.

Outdoor toilet etiquette: With his tongue firmly planted in his cheek, McVay had a few, choice words for players in their use of the team’s outdoor restroom facilities.

“Don’t be the guy who takes a s*** in the porta potties,” he quipped. “I went in there and I about threw up.

“Have a little bit more social awareness, and that’s to take a piss. Don’t take a s*** in the porta potties.”

More football, please: Hard Knocks did an exemplary job of setting the table and documenting how teams are handling the Covid-19 pandemic. In next week’s episode, I’d like to see them transition, focusing more on what’s happening on the field like position battles and guys trying to earn a roster spot.

Concerning the offensive line, from what I could gather watching the Rams’ walk-through on TV, the starting offensive line is as follows: Andrew Whitworth at left tackle, Austin Corbett at left guard, Austin Blythe at center, David Edwards at right guard and Rob Havenstein at right tackle.

Also, from what I could gather on TV, it looked like Jalen Ramsey and Troy Hill at corner, John Johnson and Taylor Rapp at safety, and Travin Howard and Troy Reeder at inside linebacker with the first group on defense. I couldn’t get a good look at the other guys up front defensively.