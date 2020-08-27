Rams Hard Knocks recap: Papa Favre makes a cameo

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Things got a little spicey from the start of this week’s “Hard Knocks: Los Angeles,” the third episode of the reality TV show chronicling the training camp of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

Chargers receivers coach Phil McGeoghan scolded his players during a film study session because of their lack of effort in run blocking, basically saying they would not play for him with such lackluster effort.

But McGeoghan used much saltier language. His enthusiastic approach was one of the first things I noticed when he first joined the Chargers in 2018. And his enthusiasm is contagious.

McGeoghan later apologized for his language via twitter.

But hey, enough reminiscing. Let take a closer look at the scenes that jumped out for the Rams.

Papa Favre

Pretty cool for one of the all-time NFL greats in Brett Favre to make an appearance via Zoom.

Great backstory -- Favre and Rams rookie linebacker Clay Johnston’s father Kent Johnston became good friends when Johnston served as the strength coach for the Green Bay Packers.

Johnston even served as the best man in Favre’s wedding, and they showed a great picture of Favre holding a young Clay Johnston like a football.

Farve offered some words of wisdom to the younger Johnston, who’s grinding to make a spot on the back end of the Rams’ roster, which you can check out below.

Kent Johnston also served as the Chargers head strength coach for the Chargers from 2013 to 2017. Good dude.

JuJu Hughes’ toothpick

I’ve seen guys play with chewing gum, candy, sunflower seeds and dips of chewing tobacco on the field, but never a toothpick.

So when Rams rookie safety JuJu Hughes was shown holding a toothpick in the corner of his mouth during walk-through at Rams’ practice, that was a first.

“I’ve always done it,” Hughes said.

I’m not sure how he maneuvers a sharp object like a toothpick in his mouth and chews on his mouthpiece at the same time, but I’ll be watching closely at practice today.

Aaron Donald the game wrecker

Aaron Donald is good. Real good. He had at least five sacks during last week’s scrimmage. And yes, SoFi is really nice, and fans got a chance to see how nice on Hard Knocks.

We saw that David Edwards

Yep, we saw all of it David Edwards. No hiding from Hard Knocks cameras when you poke yourself in your eye trying to drink a soda during film study.