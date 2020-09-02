Rams Hard Knocks recap: Players vow to take action on social justice

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Sean McVay’s reaction said it all.

The Los Angeles Rams head coach had a look of horror as senior director of communications Artis Twyman showed him the video of a Black man, Jacob Blake, being shot in the back seven times by a white Kenosha police officer, paralyzing him from the waist down.

“That is awful,” McVay said. “It makes me sick.”

McVay’s reaction to the shooting that sparked another round of protests centered on racial injustice in Wisconsin and around the country was the opening scene of the fourth episode of “Hard Knocks: Los Angeles.”

The reality TV show understandably struck a much more serious tone, with players from the Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers having uncomfortable conversations about race, working through ways to respond to it.

Social justice --time to take action

With the Milwaukee Bucks setting the tone by boycotting their playoff game last week, the rest of the NBA and several other professional leagues following suit.

However, we got an up-close view of the Rams leadership council talking through the issue, and ultimately deciding to practice and create an actionable plan to respond to the issue.

Los Angeles native Robert Woods, who’s been active locally in an effort to get more residents from his city to vote, took center stage.

“For us, what does cancelling practice actually change, what does that actually move?” Wood said during the meeting. “I feel like we have to actually do some time of action, whether it’s going to a political office or go to LAPD (Los Angeles police department) -- be the change in that actual moment.

“I feel like it’s deeper than words, and it’s time that we need to actually show up somewhere.”

The Rams decided not to cancel practice, and to create a fund to help the community on social justice issues in L.A.

McVay discusses his reaction and more on the team website’s after show below.

The Van Jefferson show

You’ve likely seen the reports of how the rookie out of the University of Florida has consistently made plays throughout training camp, showing a unique maturity as a young player.

Well, we got an up-close look at Van Jefferson this week, with Rams director of player engagement Jacques McClendon offering this praise.

“When you look at the three starters, he’s like a mix of all three of them,” McClendon said.

The son of 13-year NFL veteran and current New York Jets receivers coach Shawn Jefferson, Van Jefferson has been impressive because of his speed and ability to run polished routes.

He should have an impact for the Rams on offense this season.

Rams make first cuts

In need of depth at linebacker, McVay and general manager Les Snead made their first cuts of training camp, releasing rookie quarterback Josh love and rookie linebacker Brian London II.

It’s never easy for teams to make these moves, but I thought McVay and Snead handled it professionally. The moment also provided a little bit of a foreshadowing, with projected starting inside linebacker Travin Howard done for the year due to a meniscus tear in his knee.

The linebacker position for the Rams could have more turnover in the coming days or months due to the team’s lack of experience at the position.