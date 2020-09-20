The Five Spot: With no crowd noise, players bring own energy

Welcome to our weekly Sunday column. We’ll address five, NFL-related topics in this space each week as a way to get you primed for watching games on Sunday. So let’s get started.

1. The Los Angeles Rams will face the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the City of Brotherly Love, a place known for having rowdy fans (they booed Santa Claus).

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most NFL stadiums will be empty once again, which means players will have to get themselves hyped up for game day.

“We miss our fans, but at the same time we have to create our own energy,” Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said. “These players do feed off that environment and when it’s not there, they have to feed off of each other and motivate each other and it’s different.

“It’s a different feel to start games, to play in these games. You can hear everything that goes on from a communication standpoint standing there on the sideline. We’re in a different time right now and its’ unfortunate. We all miss our fans and hopefully one day we can get ours back, but we just have to make the necessary adjustments and prepare accordingly.”

According to this Associated Press report, four teams will allow fans into the stadium for Week 2. That started on Thursday at Cleveland (6,000) and continues with the Colts (2,500), Dolphins (13,000) and Cowboys (20,000) this weekend.

Even without crowds last week, home teams finished 9-7 in Week 1, so there’s still an advantage to not having to travel and sleeping in your own bed the day before a game.

We will see how Rams head coach Sean McVay and his players handle their first road contest.

“It’s a little quiet, but at the end of the day we’re still out there playing football competing,” Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald said about last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. “So overall it was definitely different not having that crowd behind you, but still at the end of the day it was still football.”

2. With teams relying on spread concepts and the quick passing game even more, I asked McVay this week if defenses are playing more coverage against his offense than in years past.

According to Football Outsiders, defense blitzed (sending five or more rushers) about 26 percent of the time last season. McVay faces a Philadelphia defense led by defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz that traditionally relies on four-man rushes to create pressure.

The Eagles blitzed 21 percent of the time last season, per Football Outsiders.

“There’s certain coordinators that would say, ‘Hey, make them snap it one more time, let’s play deep-to-short,’” McVay said “Or some that are saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to be in the attack mode or mindset where we don’t want to let the offense dictate the terms and just kind of bleed the ball down the field.’

“So, there's a lot of really good coordinators in this league that I think somewhat answered the same sum differently. And that’s where there's the intriguing part of the game plan and the approach week-by-week.”

3. Play for the most part has been clean, tackling solid and penalties a non-issue for the most part during the Week 1. Even refs escaped (mostly) the wrath of players, coaches and fans during the start of the season.

But one overlooked group seemed to miss preseason games the most -- kickers.



When Rams rookie kicker Samuel Sloman bounced a 29-yard field goal off the left upright last week against the Dallas Cowboys, he was part of league-wide trend of below-average kicking on field goals.

The field goal percentage for all teams in Week 1 was just 71.6 percent, the lowest opening-game field goal success rate leaguewide in at least 20 years, per ESPN’s Stats & Information research.

It was also the ninth-worst kicking performance since 2001. Of the eight weeks with a lower leaguewide field goal percentage, just one occurred in the past 15 years.

There are a lot of variables involved in the kicking operation, including the snap and the hold. Some groups have been together longer than others, so that plays a role in the kicker being in rhythm.

With no crowds at most stadiums, one would think kicking would be less stressful, but perhaps kicking without fans creates a different dynamic for kickers. We’ll see if Week 1 was a trend or an outlier in the coming weeks.

4. They said it: “I feel like we've got an opportunity to be a special defense, but that's on us in the way we go out there and play as a unit and compete. I'm liking all the players, all the things we got in so far, the way we go about game planning and putting guys in great positions to have success and make plays to help this team to win. That's the type of defense you want to be a part of." – Rams defensive end Aaron Donald on playing in defensive coordinator Brandon Staley’s new scheme.

5. Did you know: With three passing touchdowns, Jared Goff would reach 90 passing TDs in his career, becoming only the third Ram in franchise history to throw for 90 or more TDs in their first five NFL seasons (Jim Everett, 1986-90; Kurt Warner, 1998-2002).