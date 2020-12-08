In the biggest game of his NFL coaching career, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was not at his best.

Reflecting back on his team’s 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII still haunts McVay.

“It’s definitely something that’s a big memory,” McVay told reporters on Monday via video conference call. “You try to move on. It was a very humbling night for myself, but you can’t dwell on it. It’s about how you move forward, how you transition. But that’s the biggest game I’ve ever been a part of as a coach.

“I didn’t think I did nearly a good enough job for our football team to give us a chance to be crowned world champs. But that really doesn’t have anything to do with how you move forward to the next season, or two years removed from that. You use it as a learning op (opportunity), that’s what we’ve done. And the 2020 season is totally separate from the 2018 season.”

So, no motivation to beat the Patriots this time around?

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the Rams play the Patriots, that’s the most important thing,” McVay said. “And my job is to make sure that we as a coaching staff put together good game plans in all three phases and make good decisions as the game unfolds.”

That said, McVay gets an opportunity at a little bit of get back on Thursday when the New England Patriots (6-6) travel to SoFi Stadium to face the Rams (8-4) in a Week 14, nationally televised contest on Thursday.

Of course, the Patriots are already in town, having stayed in Los Angeles after manhandling the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium 45-0, while the Rams hopped a quick flight from Phoenix to L.A. after their 38-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

While Tom Brady is gone and only 18 players remain on New England’s roster from the Super Bowl team two years ago, the Patriots still have the same head coach in Bill Belichick and run the same core schemes on offense and defense.

McVay said he and Belichick are cordial talk back and forth. And McVay is friend with other guys on the New England coaching staff. Their relationship is forged partly by Belichick’s fondness and admiration for McVay’s grandfather, former San Francisco 49ers personnel executive John McVay.

“This is a team that really stresses you and challenges you in all three phases,” McVay said. “I have tremendous respect for the ability of them to really play complementary football, shift their identity and to mold and figure out how they want to win the football game.”

Specifically, the Rams will have to be ready for a New England special teams unit that is always among the best in the league. Last week, the Patriots scored two touchdowns on special teams against the Chargers -- a 70-yard punt return for a score by Gunner Olszewski and a Michael Badgley field goal blocked by Cody Davis and returned 44 yards by Devin McCourty for a touchdown at the end of the first half.

The Rams have struggled on special teams this season. L.A. is on its third kicker, with Matt Gay missing a 37-yard field goal last week. And punt returner Nsimba Webster fumbled a return that led to an Arizona touchdown.

“Clearly, you see the advantage they’ve created,” McVay said. “You go back to Coach Belichick’s history, starting out as a special teams coordinator, their kicking game and that they create edges and advantages for them has been something that I’ve always noticed from afar.”