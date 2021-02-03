Rams QB Jared Goff says goodbye to L.A

Even though the trade between the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions cannot be formally executed until the new league year on March 17, quarterback Jared Goff said goodbye to L.A. and hello to the Motor City on social media Wednesday.

Over the weekend, the Rams consummated a trade with the Lions, sending Goff, two, first-round picks and a third-round selection to Detroit for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“Thank you to the entire city of Los Angeles for welcoming a 21-year-old kid with open arms and making this town feel like home,” Goff said in the social media post. “This city shaped the man I’ve become and I will forever be grateful for the Kroenke family, my coaches, the support staff, and most importantly, my teammates for competing and fighting with me every Sunday – I’ve made memories with every one of you in that locker room that I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Goff’s former teammate receiver Cooper Kupp also thanked the 26-year-old quarterback on Instagram.

“Four years of growing and learning from each other,” Kupp said. “Appreciate Jared for more than just who he was on the field, but I owe him a debt of gratitude for any success I had while out there with him as well. Off the field, he opened his home to my family in the very first moments as a Ram and has been there for us throughout.



“More than anything, just going to miss the time between! A lot of growth personally and as football players preparing to step on the field together each week.



@jaredgoff: I wish you nothing but success in Detroit—we’ll always be pulling for you.”