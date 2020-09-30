Rams start 21-day period for LB Terrell Lewis (knee), allowed to practice

The Los Angeles Rams got some good new on the injury front Wednesday, as head coach Sean McVay announced the team started the 21-day window on rookie outside linebacker Terrell Lewis.

McVay said he does not know if Lewis will practice on Wednesday, or if he will be added to the active roster later this week.

The Alabama product started the season on the non-football injury list due to a balky right knee, which meant that he had to miss the first three games of the regular season. Lewis had a procedure on the knee last month.

At the time of the procedure, McVay said the team was concerned Lewis had an infection in the knee from a previous surgery, with the results coming back negative. McVay also said that Lewis had some atrophy from the procedure, which required more recovery and rehabilitation.

With temperatures hovering around 100 degrees at the start of afternoon practice, McVay said his team will not go full pads on Wednesday, but will practice in full pads on Thursday. McVay said the Rams will not take any extra precautions due to the extreme temperatures.

“It doesn’t change anything for today,” McVay said. “You’ve got to drink an extra cup (of water) and have some mental toughness.”

McVay said rookie safety Jordan Fuller (shoulder) will be limited in practice on Wednesday and running back Cam Akers (ribs) will not practice.

The rookie running back out of Florida State missed last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills due to separated cartilage in his ribs, and did not travel with the team to Buffalo.

McVay said Akers is still day-to-day, but has done some work on the side with the training staff. McVay said he’s not worried about Akers falling behind in the offense due to the injury.

“I’m not concerned,” McVay said. “I have trust in Cam and (running backs coach) Thomas Brown that he’ll stay up to speed. We would love for him to be able to practice and stay sharp with the reps that he could get being a rookie, but you have to play the hand you’re dealt and deal with the circumstances.”