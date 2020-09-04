L.A. Rams edge rusher Leonard Floyd latest running mate for Aaron Donald

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Aaron Donald pushed outside from his defensive tackle position on a bull rush, and slithery edger rusher Leonard Floyd darted inside, easily getting home for the sack.

Donald has noticed Floyd abilities to deftly work the edges of an offensive lineman during training camp scrimmages, and sees potential for the two to be effective partners on game days.

“Having Flo (Floyd) here, I’m just getting a feel for how he rushes, and him getting a feel for how I rush,” Donald said. “We’ve been playing good together and communicating well.”

Added Floyd: “It’s been fun, man. It’s been exciting just lining up across from him and just getting a feel on how he rushes and how I can complement him with my rush. He’s the real deal and he shows it every day at practice. I can’t name a play where he took one off -- he’s always going hard.”

Floyd signed a one-year, $10 million prove-it deal joining the Rams in free agency. He replaces Donte Fowler Jr., who signed with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency and finished with 11.5 sacks last season playing alongside Donald.

"I think I bring versatility,” Floyd said. “A guy that can do it all, anything the defense needs me to do -- set the edge in the run, rush the passer and help out in coverage.”

Floyd, who turns 28 on Tuesday, has some familiarity with new Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, playing for him in 2017 and 2018 with the Bears when Staley served as his position coach.

“He’s a guy that can make a lot of plays,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “He can line up all over the place; he’s kind of that ‘joker’ type of player on defense that you like to have between the half backs and tight ends on offense. … He has been outstanding throughout camp. I love his demeanor every single day.

“He loves football. (Outside Linebackers Coach) Chris Shula loves working with him. He’s done a great job and I think he sets the tone for that outside linebacker room. I don’t think by any stretch, the production, when you just look at the numbers, is reflection of the caliber of player that we feel like we’ve got and what he’ll be for us this year.”

The Rams are hoping that relationship between the two blossoms into more production for Floyd, who finished with a meager three sacks last season and has totaled just 18.5 sacks in his four seasons with the Bears.

“Basically, there were a lot of times where I was close,” Floyd said. “I’ve been very close to making that play, or extra play for the team. It’s just as simple as that. I’ve been close and I feel like here in L.A., I want to get there.”

Floyd also co-signed on fellow teammate safety John Johnson’s claim that the Rams can be a top-10 defense in the NFL this season.

“I’m very confident with that,” Floyd said. “Very confident.”