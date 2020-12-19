Rams Mailbag: A more prominent role for Van Jefferson vs. Jets?

Good morning. This is my first crack at establishing a weekly mailbag, something I’ve done for other teams I’ve covered in years past. I’ll request questions every Thursday via twitter. If you are not following me there, you can hit me up here.

That said, let’s get to it.

@eric_d_williams: Robert Woods was not listed on the final injury report for the Rams, so looks like he will start on Sunday against the New York Jets.

As for Van Jefferson, he’s basically caught in a numbers game at this point. Woods, Cooper Kupp and specifically Josh Reynolds -- L.A.’s third receiver -- all have played well this season. So, it’s hard to justify taking any of those three out and giving reps to Jefferson.

Along with that, the Rams have been playing more two-tight end sets, further limiting Jefferson’s opportunities to get on the field.

However, with the Rams facing the winless Jets, where Jefferson’s father Shawn Jefferson is the team’s receivers coach, there could be more opportunities for the Florida product on Sunday

Jefferson already had a cool moment earlier this season on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching his first NFL TD with his father in the stands, handing the ball to his dad.

And his snap counts have been up of late, with 47 offensive snaps two weeks ago at Arizona and 29 against New England, so there’s certainly a possibility he sees more time on Sunday.

As far as his future, I think Jefferson will be even more productive next season. Selected in the second round in this year’s draft by the Rams, Jefferson did not have an offseason to get comfortable in L.A.’s offense. Traditionally, receivers make a jump in development and production from their first to second year in the league because they get a full offseason to learn the scheme and better condition their body for the rigors of the NFL.

In teams that I’ve covered in the past, guys like Golden Tate, Doug Baldwin, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Tyrell Williams have all made significant strides from their rookie year to their second year.

Along with that, a path to playing time could be cleared for Jefferson when Reynolds become a free agent. Reynolds is a good player and should have decent value on the free agent market next year. And with Kupp and Woods already under contract, the Rams would be unlikely to match a lucrative deal for Reynolds by another team.

@eric_d_williams: It’s an interesting question. One of the reasons I believe Staley’s adaptation of his mentor Vic Fangio’s defense is so effective is it’s flexibility.

He changes the scheme up week to week depending on the matchup and what the other team does well offensively. Along with that, Staley has two amazing chess pieces to play with in Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

Because defenses have to account for Donald up front, he can move him around and create mismatches and opportunities for other players based on how offenses adjust to where Donald is on the field and figuring out how to block him.

It’s the same for Ramsey in the back end. Because Ramsey is so dynamic, you can either put the Florida State product on the team’s best receiver like DK Metcalf or Mike Evans and erase him, or you can put Ramsey in the box at slot defender and let him wreak havoc as a blitzer and run defender near the line of scrimmage.

But ultimately, Staley’s basic premise, like most defenses, is to stop the run first with a heavy front, which for Staley appears to be an Eagle front, and then play mostly two safeties deep behind it, mixing coverages and keeping everything in front so that the Rams limit explosive plays.

In Seattle, Pete Carroll’s defense accomplished similar results in years past by employing a Bear front on early downs and playing single safety, press man in the back end because they had an eraser at safety like Earl Thomas who could take away deep routes with his elite speed but also get involved in the run game as an alley player on the edge.

The video below does a good job of explaining what the basic scheme of Staley’s defense.

And this video here is a good breakdown conceptually of the differences between Cover 2, Cover 3 and Cover 4. You can find a detailed explainer on the different defensive fronts here.

@eric_d_williams: Joe Noteboom has played solid football. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s given up just two sacks in 240 pass block snaps this season.

The Rams hoped when they selected Noteboom out of TCU in the third round of the 2018 draft, he could develop into a potential replacement for Andrew Whitworth at some point when the Pro Bowl left tackle retires, and he hasn’t disappointed.

Noteboom said that Whitworth has been helping him in weekly game planning, offering advice. Noteboom also said that playing guard helped him when he moved back outside to tackle because of the communication involved with playing closer to center.

Overall, Noteboom said he feels comfortable back at left tackle, but also understands Whitworth could be returning from his knee injury at some point this year, more likely if the Rams reach the postseason.

“I still feel like I’m on an upward trajectory and getting better each game,” Noteboom said. “Getting the run game these past few games has been great, so I feel like we’re all headed in the last direction.”