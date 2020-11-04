L.A. Rams midseason report card: Sean McVay must rediscover mojo

The Los Angeles Rams sit at 5-3 at the midpoint of this season. If the playoff were to start today, the Rams would be there. However, loser of two of their last three games, the Rams are scuffling heading into the bye week.

It will be up to head coach Sean McVay to figure out how to get his team back to playing championship-caliber football as players take a few days off and return to face the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks in Week 10.

Five of L.A.’s final eight games will be against NFC West opponents -- two each against Seattle and Arizona and a home contest against the beat-up San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams have defeated just one team with a winning record this season, the 5-3 Chicago Bears. In the second half of the year, they face teams with a combined, 23-22 record.

“You definitely have to find yourself,” Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers said. “This is why it’s good to have a bye week. The coaches can assess, the team can assess who are we going to be moving forward and I think that’s the biggest thing – understanding who we are right now.

“We’ve got to get better. We know that and there’s a lot of things that we can get better at.”

Quarterback

The good: Jared Goff is seventh in the NFL in passing yards (2,145) and tied for 12th in touchdowns (13). He’s executed the play-action game well for the Rams. According to Pro Football Focus, Goff has completed 69 percent of his passes for 916 yards, with six touchdowns and no interceptions on play-action passes this season. However, Goff continues to struggle when pressured. Per Next Gen Stats, Goff has completed 24-of-64 passes (37.5 percent) for 294 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions when pressured this season. He’s been sacked 10 times, posting a 38.2 passer rating in those situations. Goff also has turned the ball over eight times and the Rams have turned it over 12 times as a team, with opponents scoring 51 off those miscues. “It’s just about consistently stacking good decisions, getting guys involved, being able to navigate and negotiate through some difficult situations that inevitably come up when you play that position,” McVay said, when asked to evaluate Goff through the first half of the season. “That’s (the quarterback position) the most difficult in the world, in my opinion, in sports and everything that that entails. So overall, there’s been some good and there’s been some things that I expect him to be better with.”

Grade: C-plus

Running Backs

Darrell Henderson Jr. has managed to stay healthy and has flourished in his second NFL season, leading the Rams in rushing yards (458), carries (95) and yard per carry (4.8). Malcolm Brown has been a steady performer when given opportunities, totaling 314 rushing yards. However, rookie Cam Akers has yet to get on track due to a rib injury suffered earlier this year. Akers looked sharp against the Dolphins, finishing with 53 total yards from scrimmage, and will look to build on that effort in the second half of the year.

Grade: B-plus

Wide Receivers

The production is there, when you look at the numbers for Cooper Kupp (48 receptions, 527 yards, 2 TDs), Robert Woods (37 receptions, 436 receiving yards, 4 TDs) and Josh Reynolds (22 receptions, 322 receiving yards, 2TDs). Woods also has 108 rushing yards and two rushing TDs. However, drops are a concern. L.A’s 25 drops from its pass-catchers is second-most in the NFL, per Next Generation Stats.

Grade: B

Tight Ends

There was a lot made of the Rams potentially using more two-tight end sets this season. And while the Rams have been in 12 personnel (1 RB, 2TE, 2 WR) about 23 percent of the time, McVay still prefers 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR) as his base formation (72.5 percent). And that has affected Tyler Higbee (20 catches, 236 receiving yards, 3 TDs) and Gerald Everett’s production (20 receptions, 228 receiving yards, 1 TD), along with the fact that both have been dinged up during the first half of the year.

Grade: B

Offensive Line

This group is playing at an elite level right now, and offensive line coach Aaron Kromer deserves credit. They’ve stayed healthy for the most part, with David Edwards replacing an injured Joe Noteboom at left guard three weeks into the regular season and playing good football. L.A.’s offensive line has allowed just 10 sacks this season. And they’ve been road graders in the run game, helping the Rams grind out 138 rushing yards a contest.

Grade: A-minus

Defensive Line

The favorite to win his third defensive player of the year award, Aaron Donald has certainly lived up to expectations, leading the Rams with nine sacks and three forced fumbles. The Rams are No. 4 in the NFL with 25 sacks. L.A. should also benefit from the addition of defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson.

Grade: A



Linebackers

Micah Kiser has had a nice year at inside linebacker, leading the Rams with 59 combined tackles. Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd has picked up his production, totaling four sacks through the first half of the season. Troy Reeder had a three-sack performance starting in place of an injured Kiser against the Washington Football Club. The Rams are holding teams to just 95 rushing yards a contest, No. 4 in the NFL.

Grade: B-plus

Secondary

Jalen Ramsey has shown versatility by playing inside at slot corner and is playing at a Pro Bowl level. The Rams’ other corner, Darious Williams has done a nice job of taking the ball away, leading the team with two interceptions. Troy Hill has adapted well to moving inside as the team’s slot defender. And L.A. has gotten good production from a deep safety group that includes John Johnson III, Taylor Rapp, Jordan Fuller and Terrell Lewis. The only blemish would be for the Rams to take the ball away a bit more in the secondary that the six interceptions.

Grade: B

Special Teams

Punter Johnny Hekker has been one of the few bright spots for this group. He leads the league with 18 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Nsimba Webster also has done a nice job returning punts. However, rookie Samuel Sloman’s field goal struggles led to a change at kicker to Kai Forbath, who didn’t do much better in his only appearance against the Miami Dolphins. The Rams also have given up 171 punt return yards, fourth-worst in the NFL, and are allowing 26.1 yards per kick return, which is in the bottom third of the league.

Grade: D

Coaching

McVay did a nice job of bringing in new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, who has the defense playing well. And the addition of offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell has helped Goff. However, McVay still needs to find a way to get his team to play to their potential against good teams at critical moments of the game. The pieces are there for the Rams to be one of the elite teams in the NFC, but McVay has to get them to play more consistent, snap-in and snap-out.

Grade: B