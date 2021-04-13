Rams mock draft roundup: OL, LB top picks in 2nd round

The Los Angeles Rams have no first-round selection and six picks over all in this year’s draft – one in the second round, two in the round.

Here’s a list of L.A.’s picks and when they will be selecting each round.

Second round (25)

Third round (25) (40)

Fourth round (36)

Sixth round (25)

Seventh round (25)

With the Rams selecting near the bottom of each round, they likely will have to do some maneuvering to get the player they want -- or test their nerves and hope that player falls to them in each round.

Here are the top needs for the Rams going into the draft: Interior offensive line, edge rusher/linebacker, corner and receiver/returner.

The Rams, of course, have had success finding playmakers in the later rounds, including Cooper Kupp, Cam Akers and Taylor Rapp.

So, let’s look at some mock drafts to get a sense of some players that could make sense for the Rams, with the draft just over two weeks away.

Rob Rang of Fox Sports: Dillon Radunz, OL, North Dakota State

Rang’s take: “Incredibly, Andrew Whitworth appears ready to suit up for his 16th NFL season. The Rams would be wise to start grooming a replacement, however.”

Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network (video): Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

Jeremiah’s take: “He’s very athletic. He’s long. He’s somebody the Rams can really use in some different ways. You can play him over the No. 2 receiver and let him cover underneath. You can blitz him. He gives them a nice, versatile piece for them to play with.”

NFL Draft Bible: OL Quinn Meinerz

My take: Meinerz has been a popular choice for the Rams because of their obvious need for a center with Austin Blythe signing with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. Longtime NFL writer Bob Quinn offers a good look at Meinerz’s draft prospects in comparison to a former second round selection for the Rams also from a Division III school in Wisconsin in Tom Newberry here at The Athletic (subscription needed).

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: Ernest Jones, LB, South Carolina

Kiper’s take: “This makes back-to-back teams that don't have a first-round pick, as the Rams' was used in the trade for Jalen Ramsey. L.A. has needs at center, corner and receiver, but I'm focusing on linebacker, where Jones could play one of the inside spots. He's a tackling machine with long arms and the instincts to quickly diagnose at the snap. He had two games last season with 18-plus tackles.”

ESPN’s Todd McShay: Chazz Surratt, ILB, North Carolina

McShay’s take: “The Rams are also without a first-rounder, but they do at least have a pair of third-rounders coming shortly after this pick. Cap space was a little tight this offseason, but L.A. re-signed Leonard Floyd. Still, the Rams could really use a weakside linebacker, and Surratt has sideline-to-sideline range and natural instincts.”