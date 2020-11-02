Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay knew his offense would see a variety of exotic pressures when facing a Miami Dolphins defense led by head coach Brian Flores and defensive coordinator Josh Boyer.

Both coaches were with the New England Patriots when the Rams struggled offensively in the Super Bowl two years ago.

“They were bringing zero pressures,” McVay said. “We had some answers, but we didn’t execute them and ultimately, the answers were not good enough on my part. That falls on me. We had some things that gave ourselves a chance later on, but it was too late and we didn’t capitalize on enough opportunities that we had and we made too many mistakes in the first half to give ourselves a chance.”

Basically, McVay is saying that the Dolphins didn’t scheme anything on defense that the Rams were not expecting and had a plan for, and he’s right.

The Rams ran empty formations, which are used by all NFL teams to help more clearly define where pressure is coming from. Sometimes defenses will check to a more vanilla defense when teams get in empty, but that was not the case for Miami.

The Dolphins used zone blitz a handful of times when showing a pressure look, dropping defensive tackles in the area Jared Goff wanted to throw the ball to his receivers on hot routes in the open void in the middle of the defense.

However, Goff didn’t see defensive tackle Christian Wilkins dropping on his first interception of the game.

On the second turnover, Goff had to account for the free rusher in Emmanuel Ogbah coming off the edge, but didn’t get the ball off in time, and the play resulted in a sack-fumble that led to an 78-yard fumble return for a score by Andrew Van Ginkel.

It was probably Goff’s worst play of the contest considering the game was tied at 7-all at the time and the Rams should have at least got three points out of the drive. Instead, the Dolphins took a 14-7 lead and never trailed again.

In all, Goff turned the ball over four times, had five balls batted down at the line of scrimmage and should have been picked off two more times.

Goff appeared slow in his decision-making process at times, not anticipating where the pressure was coming from and getting to his hot routes early. Specifically, running backs out of the backfield seemed to be open for easy dump offs that could have alleviated some of the pressure.

“They did a good job of applying some pressure,” Goff said. “That’s kind of how they are built, and we did not respond quickly enough or well enough. And that starst with me, I have to be better.”

According to Next Gen Stats, the Dolphins brought at least five rushers on nearly 52 percent of L.A.’s passing plays. Goff was 14-of-30 (46.7 percent) for 155 yards, with one touchdown and one interception when Miami brought at least five rushers. He was sacked twice, pressured another 10 times and posted a 59.72 passer rating.

“What you expect to happen is you pick up the blitz and Goff avoids the free rusher,” Rams receiver Robert Woods said about the pressure looks. “He dumps it off to the open receiver and you should have a lot of space with how they were playing it. Really, you just make one guy miss and have a lot of running space.

“You saw their guys getting after Jared with pressure, obviously with some tipped balls, and I think that’s how we were missing out on our opportunities. It was close in there, but obviously they were making the plays to stop our big plays and our momentum.”

The NFL is a copycat league, and Goff will continue to face these stressful, high-pressure situations in the second half of the season until he consistently beats them. The bye week will be a critical time for McVay to figure out solutions to these situations.

Even more important is the turnover piece. The Rams had been winning, but still turning over the football more than McVay would have liked through the first seven games. But the dam broke against Miami, with four turnovers that directly led to three Miami scores.

The Rams now have 12 turnovers on the year, which is tied for No. 26 in the NFL. L.A.’s minus-2 turnover differential is tied for No. 22 in the league.

You can’t be considered an elite team that’s expected to make a deep playoff run with a turnover differential like the Rams have right now. McVay knows that, and it’s why playing a clean game and taking care of the football were two points of emphasis to start the year.

“I did not like those at all,” McVay said about the turnovers. “They don’t give you a chance to win football games. We put ourselves in an unbelievably big hole as a result of those things. And I can promise you, we’re going to work to try to get it fixed and make sure that I’m not having to have these conversations ever again.”

That Rams have to get back to playing mistake-free football. And it starts with Goff, who has eight of his team’s 12 turnovers this year.