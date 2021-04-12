Rams No 10. impact play: Darious Williams pick against New York Giants

In this series, we countdown the top 10 impact plays for the Los Angeles Rams that helped shape the team’s 2020 season.



Situation: 2nd and 5 on L.A.’s 18-yard line



Score: Rams lead 17-9



Time: Fifty-six seconds left in regulation.



Williams’ take: With the Giants driving for a game-tying score, New York quarterback Daniel Jones moved out of the pocket to his right and threw a dart on the sideline to receiver Damion Ratley. However, cornerback Darious Williams made an impressive, diving interception to seal the win for the Rams.

Season impact: Williams emerged as a playmaker in the secondary for the Rams in 2020, and this play early on was signature moment for the 27-year-old cornerback who made clutch plays all season. The interception helped the Rams improve to 3-1 on the year and gain some attention as one of the top teams in the NFC. Williams finished with a team-high four interceptions and 14 pass breakups on the season. Williams should have made the Pro Bowl beside his teammate, All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. He was a priority for the Rams to retain in free agency as a restricted free agent, with the team designating Williams with a first round tender worth $4.766 million.

Williams also made plays like this pass breakup on a deep ball from Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett on what seemed like a regular basis.

Quote: “At the end of the day, I try to be basically like a red dot, someone that’s dangerous on the field. I want every quarterback, I want everybody that ever targets me to know that it’s a 50-50 chance to get the pick, so I just think really it’s just the positions I’m in and capitalizing on them.” – Rams cornerback Darious Williams.