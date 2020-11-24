Jared Goff helps Rams' offense turn corner in win over Bucs

One of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay’s goals for the second half of the season was to put more points on the scoreboard.

And while the Rams mustered just 23 points last week in a win over the Seattle Seahawks, Jared Goff and the rest of the offense were much more efficient in an impressive, 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

Just look at the numbers:

* The Rams finished 8-of-15 (54 percent) on third down and 3-of-3 in the red zone.

* They generated eight plays of 18-plus yards or more.

* According to Next Gen Stats, Goff finished 16-of-18 for 203 passing yards and two touchdowns when blitzed.

* Per Next Gen Stats, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods combined for 149 yards after the catch. Since 2019, Kupp (975) and Woods (971) lead the league in yards after catch.

The Rams weren’t perfect offensively. The struggled to run the football (just 37 total yards). Goff threw two interceptions also fumbled a snap that could have led to a third turnover.

But overall, the Rams executed in critical moments of the game.

“I don’t ever take for granted how tough it is to win in this league,” McVay said. “But we do have high expectations. We have a lot of confidence in our players. Really, in this team.

“But, as for the offense, to be able to make plays. Like I said, Cooper and Robert really stepped up in a big way with the opportunities that they had. We didn’t have a lot of things going in the run game, but we kind of just stayed committed and then made a lot of plays in the pass game when we were asked to.”

Other than the turnovers, Goff stepped up when the No. 1-ranked run defense in the Bucs stuffing L.A.’s run game. He finished 39-of-51 for 376 passing yards and three scores, completing passes to nine different receivers.

A struggle last month on the road against the Miami Dolphins, Goff was more efficient against the all-out blitz, completing 6-of-7 passes for 121 yards when under pressure, according to Next Gen Stats.

“We can be as good as we want to be, honestly,” Goff said about the NFC West division-leading Rams. “We have it all in front of us. We’re 7-3 now. We won against Seattle last week, won against Tampa this week.

“We have some division games coming up -- some big ones -- but everything is there for us to take. We have to take it one week at a time and keep playing good ball. I think our defense is still playing outstanding and the better we can be on offense, I think we’re really close to being where we want to be and tonight was a step in the right direction.”