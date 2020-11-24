SI.com
RamDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRamDigest+
Search

Jared Goff helps Rams' offense turn corner in win over Bucs

Eric D. Williams

One of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay’s goals for the second half of the season was to put more points on the scoreboard.

And while the Rams mustered just 23 points last week in a win over the Seattle Seahawks, Jared Goff and the rest of the offense were much more efficient in an impressive, 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

Just look at the numbers:

* The Rams finished 8-of-15 (54 percent) on third down and 3-of-3 in the red zone.

* They generated eight plays of 18-plus yards or more.

* According to Next Gen Stats, Goff finished 16-of-18 for 203 passing yards and two touchdowns when blitzed.

* Per Next Gen Stats, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods combined for 149 yards after the catch. Since 2019, Kupp (975) and Woods (971) lead the league in yards after catch.

The Rams weren’t perfect offensively. The struggled to run the football (just 37 total yards). Goff threw two interceptions also fumbled a snap that could have led to a third turnover.

But overall, the Rams executed in critical moments of the game.

“I don’t ever take for granted how tough it is to win in this league,” McVay said. “But we do have high expectations. We have a lot of confidence in our players. Really, in this team.

“But, as for the offense, to be able to make plays. Like I said, Cooper and Robert really stepped up in a big way with the opportunities that they had. We didn’t have a lot of things going in the run game, but we kind of just stayed committed and then made a lot of plays in the pass game when we were asked to.”

Other than the turnovers, Goff stepped up when the No. 1-ranked run defense in the Bucs stuffing L.A.’s run game. He finished 39-of-51 for 376 passing yards and three scores, completing passes to nine different receivers.

A struggle last month on the road against the Miami Dolphins, Goff was more efficient against the all-out blitz, completing 6-of-7 passes for 121 yards when under pressure, according to Next Gen Stats.

“We can be as good as we want to be, honestly,” Goff said about the NFC West division-leading Rams. “We have it all in front of us. We’re 7-3 now. We won against Seattle last week, won against Tampa this week.

“We have some division games coming up -- some big ones -- but everything is there for us to take. We have to take it one week at a time and keep playing good ball. I think our defense is still playing outstanding and the better we can be on offense, I think we’re really close to being where we want to be and tonight was a step in the right direction.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five keys for Rams vs. Buccaneers

L.A. needs to have a plan to slow down Bucs RB Ronald Jones II

Eric D. Williams

by

Apompr240

Torry Holt selected as semifinalist for HOF; Steven Jackson misses cut

Ex-St. Louis Rams wide receiver a semifinalist for seventh time

Eric D. Williams

Rams finally find their kicker, as “jacked up” Matt Gay delivers

Utah product hits game winner against his old team, the Bucs

Eric D. Williams

Cooper Kupp, Rams earn tough, road victory over Bucs on MNF

L.A. moves back into tie with Hawks for lead in NFC West

Eric D. Williams

Quick draw: Rams DT Aaron Donald and the race to Tom Brady

Aaron Donald gets off ball quick, Bucs QB gets rid of it just as fast

Eric D. Williams

The five spot: Why Austin MacGinnis should be the kicker for the Rams

Kentucky product would bring stability at kicker position for L.A

Eric D. Williams

Brandon Staley fulfills life-long dream scheming against Tom Brady

L.A.'s elite defense will be tested by talented Tampa Bay offense

Eric D. Williams

Prediction: Buccaneers over Rams, 24-20

Rams hit the road on East Coast trip for fifth time this season

Eric D. Williams

Role reversal: Sean McVay crafting offense to complement elite defense

Rams leaning on running the football, grinding clock

Eric D. Williams

Rams personnel report: Week 10 vs. Seahawks

Cooper Kupp plays a season-low 37 snaps on offense against Seattle

Eric D. Williams